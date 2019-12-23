SIERRA VISTA — On Saturday, community volunteers delivered new clothing to children throughout the area for Christmas.
Close to 700 children received new clothes provided by San Pedro Kiwanis Just Kids, Inc. and community sponsors for the nonprofit’s Stocking Stuffer program. San Pedro Kiwanis Just Kids is a nonprofit that aims to enhance the lives of children in Cochise County through a number of programs, of which Stocking Stuffers is the organization’s largest project.
Through Stocking Stuffers, children in need are identified and provided with new clothes every Christmas. The packages include socks, underwear, shoes, two pairs of slacks, two shirts and a jacket or hoodie, if requested by the families. The gifts are wrapped by San Pedro Kiwanis members and community volunteers ahead of the distribution.
The delivery was made possible through the efforts of Kiwanis members, community volunteers, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies, members of the Sheriff’s Assist Team (SAT), Search and Rescue, and earlier in the week, Palominas School District bus drivers, said Jody Klein, who chairs the Stocking Stuffer program.
“We receive great community support for this program, and appreciate all of the volunteers who come together to help with this project,” Klein said.
The delivery included families in Sierra Vista, Hereford, Palominas and Tombstone, said CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas.
“Members of the Sheriff’s Office and SAT team are proud to be able to participate in this event and give back to our community in such an important way,” said CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas. “Sheriff (Mark) Dannels is a huge proponent of kids and is pleased that we have organizations like Kiwaniis who provide this kind of support for children and their families.”