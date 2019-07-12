neighbor arbenz
“Safe, protected. I have absolutely no issue with law enforcement going into any establishment whatsoever. They belong there just like anybody else does. They are the community and we need to embrace everybody in our community including anybody who works in law enforcement, first responders, whatever.” Debra Arbenz, Sierra Vista
neighbor sexton
“Well if I’m in an establishment and law enforcement walks in, I feel honored. I have the utmost respect for those who protect and serve. After all I am a military veteran and I’m honored to be in their midst.” Andre Sexton, Sierra Vista
neighbor douglas
“Honestly I feel protected and safe. Their just a part of our community like everyone else is and they’re just doing their jobs and they’re just living their lives.” Joan Douglas, Sierra Vista
