SIERRA VISTA — Dreams came true for two Sierra Vista young women whose unforgettable Saturday night at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts fit like Cinderella's slipper.
Kylie Holston, who won the Sierra Vista Most Outstanding Teen title four years ago, was crowned 2024 Miss Sierra Vista before a cheering audience of more than 150 July 29.
It marks the first time in the pageant's 69-year history that a contestant has won two respective titles.
The 17-year-old Buena High School senior — who couldn't stop smiling the moment the tiara was placed on her head by outgoing Miss Sierra Vista Caitlyn Kramer — was awarded a $6,000 scholarship for winning this year's Miss Sierra Vista title. Holston also won three additional scholarships that included the Just Kids, Inc. Quality of Life Award for $500, the Roberta Whitney Hughes $300 Scholastic Achievement Award, as well as a $750 in-kind scholarship to Cochise College.
Holston, who is Buena's student council president, cheer captain for Varsity Cheer with 4.4 GPA, automatically qualifies to take home a bigger chunk of scholarship money when she participates for the Miss Arizona title in Mesa next year.
"Oh my gosh, this is so surreal," gushed Holston, still dazed moments after she heard her name announced. "I can't believe this. I feel so blessed to be the first person to win both titles. Right now I’m just stunned."
Alcala, who was awarded a $3,5000 scholarship for winning the Miss Teen Sierra Vista title, jumped and screamed and jumped some more when she heard her name announced. Her smile was as wide as a crescent moon as last year’s Miss Teen Sierra Vista Brittani Richardson placed the tiara on his head .
"I'm so excited right now I don't know what to say or what's going on," said the incoming BHS freshman who plans to join the school's cheer squad. "This is just totally crazy."
The Most Outstanding Teen title was changed to Miss Teen Sierra Vista this year by the Miss America board.
Both young women, who bested three other contestants in their fields for their respective titles, brought not only talent, elegance and charm to the stage; they also brought a big chunk of themselves that impressed both the judges and the audience.
Holston performed an upbeat, spirited jazz routine to "Worship Me" by Lizzo during the talent portion of the pageant that brought the house down with thundering applause.
Alcala's lyrical ballet performance to "Sandman" by YML, executed with flawless precision, showcased the limber 13-year-old's ability and grace for the dance.
Both Holston and Alcala will now become the new face of Sierra Vista, representing their city as ambassadors for the community at special events, functions and numerous city-wide ceremonies.
Sponsored for decades by local businesses and organizations, the 2 1/2-hour pageant gave the audience an evening of stunning entertainment as contestants performed stylish dance routines, sang showstopping solos and played a classical piano arrangement to roaring applause. They also went through a series of competitions ranging from talent routines, a formal wear presentation and impromptu, on-stage questions.
"Both Leann and Kylie, as with all of the contestants, spent many hours in rehearsals and mock interviews for the full month of July," said the program's executive director Mary Hyder. "Each of them have their own personal community service initiative they plan to work during the year of their reign. Every contestant put in a lot of hours outside of the rehearsals and mock interviews preparing for the competition, practicing their talent, making sure they had the right gown for their personal style."
Robert and Ljiljana Whitney, whose daughter won the Miss Sierra Vista title in 1993, were awarded the Lifetime Achievement award. Sponsors of the Miss Sierra Vista program for more than 20 years, the Whitneys have been mentors to many local titleholders, helping them with their quality of life essays
Following a rousing bring-the-house-down rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by last year's Miss Arizona, the pageant — which was emceed by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels along with 2023 Miss Arizona and Miss Teen Arizona — kicked off with a flourish as the contestants introduced themselves in a lively dance sketch onstage.
"I've been doing this every year for as long as I can recall, and it never gets old," said Dannels. "It takes a lot of courage and confidence to get up on a stage in front of your community and perform like that. They're all very talented, worked hard for this, and it showed."