SIERRA VISTA — If a church could sing, St. Andrew the Apostle would be trumpeting praises over its 74-year-old pipe organ that will soon sound like a heavenly choir.
When the three-manual 1949 Möller pipe organ purchased in 2007 by the elegant mission-style church towering over a northwest neighborhood is refurbished, the largest pipe organ in Southeast Arizona will echo throughout St. Andrew with an unrivaled elegance.
St. Andrew music director Rebecca Williams is practically standing on pins and needles waiting for Grahame Davis of Pipe Organ Artisans of Arizona to finish refurbishing the instrument.
When it’s completed, Williams — who has been playing the Möller pipe organ since it was installed in the church 16 years ago — knows how spectacular the 1,750-pipe instrument will sound.
“Pipes are like a choir,” she said, “and each one of these 1,750 pipes after they’re tuned will sound like an individual choir member. There’s nothing quite like it. When I stood inside the College of the Holy Cross at an organ workshop last summer back east and heard their organ, it’s hard not to deny the existence of God.”
Davis’ refurbishing project — which has been ongoing since last summer — doesn’t come cheap.
After a new controller, several repairs and two new digital pipes — or ranks — are installed, Davis’ price tag will come to about $95,000, said Williams. Just the basic work for the controller and the repairs runs $65,000.
Built by Danish-born M.P. Möller — acclaimed builder of theater organs and the four-manual organ at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New York City — the one St. Andrew was fortunate to buy 16 years ago came about after pipe organ tuner Michael O’Sullivan found the instrument when it came up for sale at the First Baptist Church in Racine, Wisconsin.
Purchased for $26,000, Williams said the price was almost unbelievable.
Pipe organs of similar quality as the 1947 Möller pipe organ with a record of excellent maintenance since it was installed at the Wisconsin church in 1949 are valued close to $700,000. It has 30 ranks — or sets of pipes — that create a distinctive sound like a wood flute, trumpet, chimes or a celestial voice.
After moving the organ to Sierra Vista — along with refurbishing, installing, tuning and voicing it — the total cost climbed to about $100,000.
Still, buying the Möller pipe organ for a fraction of its value was a bargain the church could not pass up.
“There’s no way we could have found an organ like this without Michael’s help,” Williams told the Herald/Review in 2008. “When we learned this particular organ was available for that price, we were thrilled.”
With its 1,750 pipes that produce sound when pressurized air is driven through them controlled by a keyboard, the pipe organ purchased more than a decade ago at a bargain-basement price is ready for a new overhaul.
This isn’t the first time the cherished instrument has been refurbished. Williams said it has been retuned and worked on over the years.
Members of St. Andrew’s organ committee know how important the Möller pipe organ is, not just to the church’s 2,200 active parishioners; they feel all of Cochise County directly benefits from the enjoyment the instrument provides and the festivals that have drawn thousands of visitors, including one in 2007 that was part of the world’ largest organ recital and festival as designated by the American Guild of Organists.
St. Andrew’s three main organ concerts — its Hymn Festival in the fall, a George Frideric Handel concert in December and its March 24 St. Andrew Concert Series — bring in visitors from as far away as Phoenix.
There will also be an April 28 concert with organist Ji Sun Lee and classical pianist Michael Alice. A July 7 event will include various artists.
“The parish has made sharing the pipe organ with its wonderful sound as a gift to the community of all faiths,” said organ committee member Maryanne Hockstad. “Refurbishing it will enable the organ to give a more balanced and open sound so people who attend our festivals can really experience such magnificent music.”
A centuries-old instrument, pipe organs have been used for hundreds of years to lead congregations in worship, as well as in sung prayer and praise, and have been in existence since ancient Egypt. A few are still in use in churches in Europe that are close to 500 years old.
St. Andrew the Apostle is the second Roman Catholic church in Cochise County to have restoration on a quintessential church treasure.
Last October, St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish in Bisbee completed a $500,00 three-year stained glass window restoration project with its panes depicting the life of Christ.
Known as Munich Pictorial Style, the stained glass windows come from a 15th century craft developed in the Royal Bavarian Stained Glass Establishment in 1827 under Ludwig I of Bavaria. Installed 107 years ago, the windows tell inspirational biblical stories.
The pipes of St. Andrew’s organ are housed in two closed-in chambers not visible in the church sanctuary. The console, where the organist sits and controls the keyboards, pedals and stops is visible, located in the church choir area.
“To the untrained ear, you wouldn’t really know that you’re missing something musically, or that the organ needs to be tuned,” said Williams. “But once it is and you hear the organ again after it’s tuned, then you know what you’ve been missing.”
The ranks in the organ are composed of one pipe for every note on the keyboard, usually 61 mounted vertically onto a windchest; air is pushed through a pipe when a key is depressed.
The celestial-like sound from an organ comes from two actions of moving parts, called the “key action” and the “stop action.” When a key is depressed, the key action sends wind into a pipe, while the stop action — the Möller has 30 stops — allows the organist to control which ranks are engaged.
“We had already noticed that the sound was a little off,” said choir member Michelle Mitchell. “You could tell because a note being played would suddenly drop, and Rebecca would try to get around it when she was playing the organ.”
All three women have their fingers crossed that the pipe organ will be ready by the March 24 concert.
“We hope it will be done in time,” said Mitchell. “But hope is our method for everything.”