Citizens have until the end of the week to submit nominations honoring area residents and organizations that have made significant contributions to the arts and humanities in Sierra Vista.
Nominations for the Sierra Vista Community Arts & Humanities Awards 2019 are due by Friday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. The awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. in the community room inside the student union at Cochise College's Sierra Vista campus.
The City of Sierra Vista Arts and Humanities Commission is seeking nominations for individuals and organizations in a variety of categories including performing arts, visual arts, support of the arts, arts in education, and humanities.
Nomination forms are available at City Hall, the Oscar Yrun Community Center, and the Sierra Vista Public Library. A fillable version is also available online (be sure to download the form before filling it out, instead of filling it out within your web browser). Nomination forms may be turned in at the Oscar Yrun Community Center, mailed to the address provided on the form, or sent to the email address provided on the form.
For more information, contact Gloria Colby, department specialist for Leisure & Library Services, at (520) 458-7922 or Gloria.Colby@SierraVistaAZ.gov.