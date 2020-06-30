BISBEE — The final workshop of the Willcox Water Project will be held on Wednesday, July 8, at 12:30 p.m. at the Sunsites Community Center and at 5 p.m. at the Willcox Community Center.
Though Gov. Doug Ducey closed some businesses, he still allows gatherings of up to 50 people, no more.
With that in mind, Willcox Water Project organizers, including Board of Supervisor member Peggy Judd, decided to move forward with the final public meeting. Attendance has been around 40 people, so they feel they will be able to stay under the governor’s order. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for the public. Seating will be six feet apart.
Though it is not mandatory to wear masks in Cochise County, the Arizona Department of Health follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and recommends wearing facial masks in public and social distancing.
According to Judd, who represents the northern tier of the county, people can make their own minds on masks and attending the workshops in person.
There will be an online option as well for those who prefer to watch the speakers over the internet through a special link. A projection screen will be set up so in–person attendees will be able to see and hear the two speakers via the internet and ask questions.
Holly Richter, The Nature Conservancy hydrologist, and Mark Apel, Cochise County environmental projects coordinator, will hold the webinar on recharge projects, conservation easements and how working together to conserve water benefits all residents, businesses, agriculture and wildlife.
Richter is familiar with the challenges of the Willcox Basin water problems and her work to enhance the San Pedro River and National Conservation Area through TNC, the Upper San Pedro Partnership and the Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network and their successes offers a plethora of pertinent information on groundwater movement and management.
Apel, a former TNC staffer, former county planner and former UA Cooperative Extensions agent, can offer insights in conservation management, recharge efforts, educational multi-use paths around the projects and what is yet to come in the San Pedro Valley.
It may be possible for recharge projects to be planned within the Willcox Basin if the valley has the right soil conditions.
Another part of the workshop will focus on advocating for effective changes in water policy and some state officials will attend. Sen. David Gowan and Reps. Gail Griffin and Becky Nutt will help attendees understand the process of how a bill becomes a law, said Judd.
James Candland, a professional Arizona lobbyist, will instruct an advocacy workshop, added Judd.
“We will hold a mock committee and pass a resolution honoring law enforcement,” Judd said. “This will be a great opportunity to educate the public on lawmaking and give us a chance to honor our sheriff and Willcox police chief who will also attend.”
Check the Willcox Water Project website at: https://willcoxwaterproject.org/ for all the information, including the weblink for the webinar.