SIERRA VISTA — Anyone looking to enhance their ability to take charge and find success, look no further. Sierra Vista Leadership is back.
The series of workshops, tours and presentations are co-sponsored by the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce and Sulphur Springs Valley Electric. The program kicks off in September, but the deadline to register is less than a week away.
The goal of Leadership SV is to find community leaders from diverse backgrounds and help them develop their skills to tackle whatever challenges they might face.
This is done by building a realistic understanding of leadership roles in today's society, opening a dialogue between emerging and current community leaders, and familiarizing them with the processes, programs, opportunities and challenges for involvement in the community.
This is accomplished through a series of seminars, tours and presentations on topics such as government, education, health, law enforcement and economic development.
Participation is open to businesses regardless of Chamber affiliation; participants will be selected from the applicant pool by a committee of community and business leaders.
Criteria for selection include a commitment and interest in serving the area, with an emphasis on individuals with the potential for advancement in leadership roles within their organization.
Those who are selected must commit to attending the entirety of each session, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Electronic devices are not permitted during the event except during breaks and on the bus between stops.
The program begins Sept. 11 with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by an orientation on Sept. 18. The first seminar, Government Day, will be Oct. 9.
The cost to participate is $495, and the application deadline has been extended until July 31. Applications care available at sierravistachamber.org or by contacting the chamber by emailing director@sierravistachamber.org or calling 520-458-6940.