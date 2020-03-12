SIERRA VISTA — Southeastern Arizona’s biodiversity, topography and climate make it a haven for wildlife. The region is home to a vast variety of birds and butterflies as well as an abundance of mammals.
Those who would like to learn about the types of plants and features that attract certain types of wildlife in garden settings are invited to attend a free workshop on March 21, offered by the Hereford Natural Resource Conservation District (NRCD). The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon at Groth Hall on the University of Arizona Sierra Vista campus, located at 1140 N. Colombo Ave. The RSVP deadline is Tuesday.
Jan Groth, a Master Gardener Instructor and Assistant in Cooperative Extension for UA Sierra Vista, will talk about the types of native, desert-adapted and pollinator plants as well as other features that help attract and support various forms of desired wildlife in gardens and properties.
“In addition to birds and numerous pollinators, folks are often interested in attracting beneficial insects and lizards,” Groth said. “In certain situations, some people enjoy attracting various kinds of small mammals.”
Another presenter, Arizona Game & Fish Area Supervisor Brad Faulk, will be discussing the laws and guidelines regarding appropriate and healthy invitations to wildlife populations.
“Brad also will be cautioning residents about what not to attract,” said local equine Veterinarian Lucinda Earven, NRCD vice president. “Game and Fish strongly discourages feeding javelina and other mammals because they can become a nuisance and even dangerous.”
In fact, it’s against the law to feed javelina and other wild animals in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties, according to the Arizona Game and Fish website.
The event’s third presenter is Sharma Torrens, State Education Director for the NRCD. Torrens will talk about the educational programs and events provided by the NRCD throughout the state.
NRCDs were formed sometime around 1946 and every part of the state has an individual district to promote educational programs and conservation of natural resources, John Ladd, a local rancher who chairs the Hereford NRCD board, said in an earlier interview.
“Arizona’s conservation districts fall under state government and are administered by the Arizona State Land Department,” he added.
The Hereford NRCD workshops have been organized in response to a survey where the public provided input about the kinds of programs they wanted, with a focus on helping landowners improve their properties.
The programs touch on soils, water conservation, erosion control and brush management, with a focus on enhancing natural resources through environmentally responsible practices.