The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona recently held its Fast Pitch grant cycle, awarding 17 organizations with grants totaling $36,220.
The Fast Pitch grant is a short, one-month grant cycle resulting in a one-day, fast-paced series of presentations by nonprofit organizations. After going through an application process, organizations are invited to do a “pitch”.
The organization has 10 minutes in front of a panel to “pitch” their organization, the project they are requesting funding for and why their organization should be selected to receive the grant.
A panel of six judges consisting of Legacy Foundation Board and staff then has five minutes to ask questions. The applicants are judged and scored in several pre-determined criteria. Awards are announced at the end of the day.
The Fast Pitch grant can be used for building organizational capacity through internal education such as training for staff, Board, or volunteers, for attending conferences, seminars or webinars, and for bringing in speakers.
It can also be used for technology that will build the capacity of an organization such as updating or purchasing software or hardware, web development, and programs such as grants management, volunteer scheduling, or donor databases.
Submitted by Becky Smyth, Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona