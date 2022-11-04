St. Vincent de Paul volunteer Jim "Scotty" Scott chats while attending Tuesday’s Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona appreciation luncheon held in the community room at the Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College.
Najayyah Many Horses, president of the Benson Community Food Pantry, represented one of many local food resources outlets attending Tuesday’s appreciation luncheon hosted by the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona in Sierra Vista.
Carol Loy attends Tuesday’s Legacy Foundation event in Sierra Vista.
Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona CEO Margaret Hepburn interacts at this week's appreciation function at Cochise College.
The Legacy Foundation hosted food pantries, food banks, gardens, meal programs, backpack programs, and other local food resources for an appreciation luncheon at Cochise College Community on Nov. 2.
"They all do so very much to feed their communities and we wanted the opportunity to say thank you," said Becky Smyth, community outreach coordinator for the foundation. "Most of the organizations are all volunteer and otherwise receive no recognition."
Smyth encouraged everyone to support their local food bank by donating non-perishable items, monetary gifts or volunteering to help out.
