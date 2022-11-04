The Legacy Foundation hosted food pantries, food banks, gardens, meal programs, backpack programs, and other local food resources for an appreciation luncheon at Cochise College Community on Nov. 2.

"They all do so very much to feed their communities and we wanted the opportunity to say thank you," said Becky Smyth, community outreach coordinator for the foundation. "Most of the organizations are all volunteer and otherwise receive no recognition."

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?