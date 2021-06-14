The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona (LFSAZ) is a local private foundation with a mission to Promote Population Health and Community Wellness throughout Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz counties. This mission is accomplished in partnership with nonprofit organizations by providing nonprofits with grant opportunities throughout the year.
Grant opportunities, available to nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations and certain government entities, include Innovative Grants, Fast Pitch Grants, Responsive Grants, Strategic Grants, and Emergency Grants. When COVID-19 struck the nation in March of 2020, the Legacy Foundation made additional funding available for nonprofit organizations in the form of a COVID-19 Emergency Grants.
Now, one year later, the Legacy Foundation has transitioned the emergency grant funding to COVID-19 Recovery Grant funding which will serve to assist nonprofit organizations as they heal from the effects of the pandemic.
Nonprofit organizations are the heart of any community. They are the organizations people turn to in time of need; Good Neighbors Alliance for the homeless, Salvation Army and the many St. Vincent de Paul organizations around Cochise County for the hungry and financially strapped, Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program (VICaP) for those who need transportation to grocery stores or medical appointments, and National Alliance on Mental Illness for those suffering with mental health issues are a few local examples.
The Legacy Foundation has provided assistance to these and many other organizations throughout Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz counties.
Nonprofits took a hard hit in 2020 and into 2021. It’s been a time of unforeseen circumstances, unprecedented challenges and great need. Nonprofit organizations struggled financially due to the inability to hold fundraising events and due to loss of volunteers. Nonprofit services struggled. Businesses shut down. People lost jobs. Families experienced hunger for the first time.
The Legacy Foundation has stayed deeply engaged with nonprofit organizations around Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz Counties throughout the pandemic, reaching out to organizations to ask how they are doing and what their needs are.
Many organizations needed assistance with basic operating expenses. Several organizations were on the verge of closing their doors permanently. Food pantries and food banks around the county were struggling to serve the growing number of neighbors needing assistance. Early in 2021, rental and utility assistance became a growing need.
Since March of 2020, the Legacy Foundation, through the COVID-19 Emergency Grant, has awarded 45 Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz nonprofit organizations with over $448,000. These funds have kept nonprofit organizations from shutting their doors, provided food for people in communities all across Cochise County, provided care packages for the home bound, provided technology for workers mandated to stay at home, provided COVID-19 testing, assisted with rent and utilities, provided shelter and more.
As the pandemic shows signs of improving, the Legacy Foundation stands ready to assist nonprofit organizations in the recovery phase.
If you are a nonprofit 501(c)(3) or government entity and need assistance during the COVID-19 recovery phase, contact the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona at info@lfsaz.org. Visit our website at www.lfsaz.org. Visit the Resource Guide at www.legacyfoundationresourceguide.org.
Submitted by the Legacy Foundation