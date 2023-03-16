SIERRA VISTA — Les Délices, a highly-regarded period-instrument ensemble, will perform a mini-concert and masterclass at Cochise College's Sierra Vista Campus on Friday, March 24, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in Room 708.
The Cochise College Music program in the Arts and Humanities department will bring the artists from the Cleveland-based ensemble for a concert that will include selections of 18th-century chamber music for flute, oboe, violin, viola and cello from their program Winds of Change.
"Les Délices' music is delightful and inspiring and educates audiences on period instruments through their programming and performances," said Dr. Callie Hutchinson, music instructor. "They're from the northeast Ohio community and have built a national reputation in early music while proactively supporting diversity and inclusion among peers and repertoire."
Baroque oboist Debra Nagy founded Les Délices in 2009. The group provides unique programs that are "thematical and expressive featuring select composers few people are familiar with," added Hutchinson. Their debut CD was named one of the "Top Ten Early Music Discoveries of 2009" by NPR's Harmonia, and their performances have been called "a beguiling experience" by the Cleveland Plain Dealer and "first-class" by Early Music America Magazine.
Admission is free to the mini-concert and masterclass. For information about Les Delices, visit lesdelices.org.
