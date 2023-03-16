Les Delices 1

Les Delices will perform 18th century chamber music in concert at Cochise College.

 Photo credit Les Delices

SIERRA VISTA — Les Délices, a highly-regarded period-instrument ensemble, will perform a mini-concert and masterclass at Cochise College's Sierra Vista Campus on Friday, March 24, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in Room 708.

The Cochise College Music program in the Arts and Humanities department will bring the artists from the Cleveland-based ensemble for a concert that will include selections of 18th-century chamber music for flute, oboe, violin, viola and cello from their program Winds of Change.

