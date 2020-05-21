No masking the extent of pandemic
To the Editor:
On the day that it was “safe” to go into a few previously locked down places of business, I had to go to the drugstore to pick up some prescriptions. While out I also went to the hardware store because it’s the only place for 2 months that I’ve been able to buy facial tissue, toilet paper and paper towels.
The point of my letter is this, in the hardware store , not one employee or customer had on a mask or gloves, except for myself. And except at the check-out no one was staying 6 feet apart.
At the drugstore all the employees wore masks but not gloves again except for myself. 6 feet apart was more or less being observed.
People, just because some politicians say the pandemic is almost over does not make it so. Take note that the medical and scientific communities are telling you that it is far from over.
It has been a few years now since I retired from hospital nursing but I am still a nurse and this is not over.
Phyllis Cox
Sierra Vista