To My Sierra Vista Community,
My name is Wendee Grinde and I am Kevin Carolan’s daughter. On behalf of my family and the family of Steve Kurtz’s, I am reaching out to you for a special request.
For over 40 years Steve Kurtz and Kevin Carolan provided outstanding service to athletes and coaches at Buena High School and throughout Cochise County. Steve, employed by the local radio station, and Kevin, with the local newspaper created a professional “team.” The unexpected loss of Steve Kurtz earlier this year took us all by surprise and we knew that this football season and Cochise County high school sporting events would never be heard the same way again. It’s a bit ironic that my father also slipped away from us before this football season began. These two men dedicated their lives to Buena sports, it wasn’t just their “jobs,” it was their joy! Their passion! It was who they were. These two icons have dedicated time to Buena sports, and had spent more time than anyone else, in the press box at Buena High School.
In an article earlier this week the SVUSD Governing Board President, Barbara Williams told Greg Duce that in order to continue a conversation to dedicate the press box at Loveless Field to Steve and Kevin, a letter from people in the community needs to be submitted.
Now, I am not just ranting about a father and his friend because I miss them… they deserve this recognition and it only seems fitting that this is the year to make it happen. I believe in God, and whether you believe in God or ‘a higher power’ or ‘fate’… to lose these two wonderful, caring people in the same year, who spent more than half of their lives rooting, cheering, supporting and reporting for our athletes and coaches, you have to believe that they were truly a team and are worthy of this honor.
So this is our request: Please, send a letter supporting the dedication of the Buena High School press box to honor Steve Kurtz and Kevin Carolan to President Barbara Williams at 3555 E. Fry Blvd, SV AZ 85635 or email to barbara.williams@svps.k12.az.us
I will also have a written letter with me at all times, so anyone can stop me or come to me and simply sign the letter. I want to make the process simple for everyone, and all we have to do is show the governing board that this community supports the dedication. Timing is an issue, as we need to present the community’s support, per their policy, by the next board meeting in early October.
Thank you. We appreciate your support.
Wendee Grinde
Sierra Vista