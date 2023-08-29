SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Public Library will shift its operating hours to open and close one hour earlier starting Sept. 5 to better serve patrons by reflecting the times the library is most used.

The library had shifted to stay open until 8 p.m. two years ago based on requests from patrons. However, staff did not see much foot traffic in the later hours. Staff used the library’s door count software and found that early in the day was the most in-demand time for library services.

