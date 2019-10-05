On May 27, 1929, a handful of guests arrived at the New Jersey estate of Ambassador Dwight Morrow for a 4 p.m. tea.
It was a surprise marriage ceremony. The bride, Anne Morrow, yearned for “adventures I have never followed, and countries I have never seen” and that her life ambition was to marry a hero.
Her husband, Charles Augustus Lindbergh, was the lonely child of an unhappy marriage, where he had pets, but no friends. He was the first pilot to fly nonstop between New York and Paris, which made him the most famous man in the world.
They were more glamorous than movie stars, and the first couple to be hounded constantly by the press. During the early years of their marriage, they made survey flights for Pan American Airways, with Anne becoming co-pilot, navigator, and radio operator and loving every minute.
She was gradually learning that there were rules about being Mrs. Charles Lindbergh that were not written down and never discussed, and that time alone with her husband would be rare.
On March 1, 1932, their first baby, Charles Lindbergh Jr., was kidnapped and murdered, and it was the crime of the century, only exacerbating the tornado of publicity around them.
The kidnapper, Bruno Hauptmann, 2½ years later was arrested, tried, convicted and executed for the crime.
In 1935, they secretly escaped to England, which became their base for European travels, including trips to Nazi Germany at the Germans’ invitation with encouragement from American military attaches and diplomats to see their air force.
He wrote detailed reports warning the American and British governments of Germany’s growing strength. Back home, he became increasingly outspoken as the leader of the “America First” movement opposing American involvement in the spreading European war.
After Pearl Harbor, he became a technical representative in the Southwest Pacific, helping improve fighter aircraft performance.
After the war, they bought a large house in Darien, Connecticut, as a place for all of them to be together. In many ways he was a model father, when he was home.
But with Anne “parked” with the children, he made increasingly long trips to remote areas of the world with ever more tenuous ties to his family. Anne used the time apart to write “Gift from the Sea,” which became one of the most phenomenal triumphs in publishing history. Her Hobson’s choice was an occasional husband or none at all.
She figured she had a greater chance of being with her husband away than at home, so she started meeting him at their homes in Switzerland and Hawaii.
In August 1974, Charles Lindbergh died and was buried at his isolated home in Hawaii.
His memorial service lasted less than 30 minutes without any suggestion of his accomplishments. Three decades later, it was revealed that he had had three mistresses in Germany with whom he had a total of seven children.
One of his German daughters said people may wonder about his treatment of her mother and his wife, but the fact that they exist testifies to the fact that he was simply a man — not a hero.
David Thompson was a high school classmate of Lindbergh's older daughter Ansy and a Vietnam-era Marine fighter pilot.