SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Public Library will shift its operating hours to open and close one hour earlier starting Sept. 5 to better serve patrons by reflecting the times the library is most used.
The library had shifted to stay open until 8 p.m. two years ago based on requests from patrons. However, staff did not see much foot traffic in the later hours. Staff used the library’s door count software and found that early in the day was the most in-demand time for library services.
“By far our busiest hours at the library at between 10 a.m. and noon. With the library’s café opening at 9 a.m., it just made sense to shift that 7 to 8 p.m. hour to 9 to 10 a.m. instead,” Library, Recreation, & Cultural Services Manager Emily Duchon says. “This way our patrons can enjoy some breakfast and go to a storytime bright and early.”
Library staff will begin hosting an additional storytime on Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m., hosting two preschool and toddler storytimes back-to-back. These storytimes are very popular and adding the extra session will help offer a more engaging storytime experience.
“We are losing some of the magic of storytime by serving 100-plus people at once,” Duchon says. “Now we expect each storytime to have between 25 to 75 people, providing a more hands-on educational experience for our patrons.”
New hours
Starting Sept. 5, the Sierra Vista Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
Storytime schedule starting Sept. 5
Baby Storytime
This program is geared for children birth to 18-months old. Babies will enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, board books, and playtime.
Tuesdays | 10:30 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
This program is geared for children 3 to 5 years of age. Children listen to stories, dance to music, and create a craft at the end of storytime. The 10:30 a.m. session will be streamed on Facebook.
Wednesdays | 9:30 & 10:30 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
This program is geared for children 18 months to 3 years of age. Children listen to short stories and music, and more.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone