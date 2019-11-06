The Little Library Bookstore (affectionately known as the LLB), located adjacent to the Sierra Vista Public Library, has enthusiastically and successfully completed its first year in business, after officially opening on Oct. 28, 2018.
The library building itself was built with the idea of having a bookstore in the same facility so that folks in the community could visit the library and then conveniently wander over to the bookstore to peruse the used books that are donated by the community.
In addition to always low prices, the LLB hosts a storewide half-price sale on the first Saturday of each month. Our next sale will be Dec. 7.
The LLB is one of two non-profit bookstores in Sierra Vista that function separately as Friends of the Library donating money to the Library. The LLB ‘s primary purpose is to generate profits that all go directly to the library for its services and programs. This means all the income through the sale of books and all the other materials in the store goes directly to the library with no overhead expenses.
After one year of operation, the LLB has donated $12,500 to the library.
The Little Library Bookstore greatly appreciates any and all donations from our generous community. These can be brought to the library or right next door to the Little Library Bookstore, with the knowledge that every single donation contributes to increased literacy in our community.
— Submitted by Little Library Bookstore Board President Mary Cunningham