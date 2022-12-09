SIERRA VISTA — If there’s anyone who has an angel on his shoulder, it’s Don Maxie.

Especially an angel with a wingspan weighted with a truckload of lucky stars.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?