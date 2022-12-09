SIERRA VISTA — If there’s anyone who has an angel on his shoulder, it’s Don Maxie.
Especially an angel with a wingspan weighted with a truckload of lucky stars.
Or maybe it was a group of angels in the form of the Thunder Mountain Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club, or nurses at Canyon Medical Health Center who helped save Maxie’s life when the retired U.S. Army Ranger collapsed face-first on the pavement as he got off his motorcycle by the Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps building on East Wilcox Drive in June.
“They said the color of my face had turned gray,” said Maxie, 71, who was heading out on an obstacle and motorcycle safety course with the group. “I took my helmet off, took three steps and bam! I dropped to the pavement like I had been shot.”
Fortunately for Maxie, a former combat medic was on the motorcycle ride; he began monitoring Maxie’s vitals, moved him into the shade and gave him water. But when he saw his color wasn’t returning and his breathing was labored, he knew Maxie was in trouble. He had club members put Maxie in a mini-van and raced to CVMC, where his condition began to deteriorate.
“Doctors said I coded twice when they took me to ICU and three more times later in the hospital,” said Maxie, a grandfather of five who was wounded in Vietnam. “They think I may have even coded when I collapsed on Wilcox. I was in real rough shape.”
He also coded a seventh time a few days later after he was transported to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, then survived a stroke a few months later at CVMC while he was at home recuperating.
After medical personnel performed CPR to save his life that left him with two broken ribs on his left side, Maxie said doctors later told him he had suffered “complete, total heart failure stemming from left bundle branch block” that nearly killed him.
If it wasn’t for three nurses at CVMC, Maxie said he most likely would have wound up in a morgue.
“One of the ER doctors wanted to pronounce me dead when I wasn’t responding to CPR,” he said. “But those nurses, those wonderful nurses, kept saying ‘not yet, not yet,’ and persisted with CPR.”
Maxie’s condition — left bundle branch block — is rooted in the heart’s electrical wiring system resulting from a delay or blockage of electrical impulses to the left side of the heart, making it difficult for the heart to pump blood through the circulatory system. Like many cardiac arrests that often come without warning signs that Maxie experienced, most people don’t have symptoms before a left bundle branch block attack occurs.
According to the Cedars Sinai website, researchers aren’t sure what causes left bundle branch block, but they are more often seen in older people who usually have underlying heart issues.
“I might have experienced lightheadedness three times in the past, but it passed quickly and that was that,” he said. “I really didn’t think I had any major heart issues. Some high blood pressure, but nothing that was causing any alarm.”
He said he was in a coma when he was admitted to Banner, where he spent six days as doctors installed a series of temporary pacemakers before he coded again and was in ICU for 30 minutes. Doctors put another temporary one in the right carotid artery before installing a permanent transcatheter pacemaker. He also has clonidine transdermal patches on his arm he changes once a week.
“I probably wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have them,” he said.
Although Maxie pulled through, he is acutely aware that genetics played a major role in causing a near-fatal cardiac arrest. His father died of a heart attack at 63; a half-brother on his father’s side died during open-heart surgery at 65; while another, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, dropped dead at 48, also from heart failure. When he was 28 and stationed at Fort Benning, Maxie was disqualified from the U.S. Army Airborne School. His blood pressure was a dangerously high 178/118.
It took Maxie three months to heal and breathe without pain after he was released from Banner.
“The pain in my rib area was excruciating,” he recalled. “When they rolled me over in the hospital bed, I’ve never experienced anything so painful in my life. But I’m taking better care of myself. I’ve gone from 180 pounds to 139 pounds in a year. I’m now at 155 and feeling pretty good.”
But Maxie wasn’t quite out of the woods.
While lying on a couch at his home Sept. 28, his right arm suddenly felt heavy and said he experienced what felt like “an elephant sitting on my chest.” He was immediately transported to CVMC with what he said was another left bundle branch block attack.
“There I am, waiting in the treatment room, and what happens? I have a stroke,” he said.
Though a CT scan showed no blood clotting, Maxie said radiographic imaging showed a couple of blocked arteries. Doctors suggested he move to a nursing room, but he refused. He believes he can do as well at home with his wife’s round-the-clock care.
“There’s hardly a week I don’t see at least one doctor for something,” he said. “While I was in the hospital, you’re so dazed from drugs, you’re not sure about anything. You don’t know what’s going on, and you don’t know what to think.
“All I’ve ever seen (of the world) is where I’ve been stationed. At this point in my life, I just want to have a peaceful life and be able to see the rest of this country when I can.”