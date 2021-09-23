If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
More than 200 food and music lovers attended this year’s “Men Who Cook” fundraiser event for the Sierra Vista Symphony on Sept. 18, with 15 pairs of local celebrity chefs preparing a variety of dishes and serving up plenty of fun.
“We were pleased that so many new chefs and sous-chefs participated this year,” said Bill Tucker, fundraising chair for the symphony association. “And it was especially exciting to see several new winners in the various categories.”
One longtime participant impressed the judges with his patriotic table display and Uncle Sam getup.
“It was comforting so see one multiyear winner in the ‘Best Table Decoration’ category – Sheriff Mark Dannels,” said Tucker.
The Peoples’ Choice went to the Landmark Café duo, who raised more than $400 in votes with their Kim-Chi Tacos, Tucker added.
“All the proceeds go toward funding the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra, which presents three full concerts per season, and one children’s concert for all the fifth-graders in Cochise County,” Tucker said. “The cost of a single concert is over $30,000, and only about half of that comes from ticket sales.”
Organizer Bobbie Moore gave a special shout out to the chefs who volunteered time and resources to make the event possible.
“The chefs work so hard on their food and table presentation, they buy the food and cook it in a certified kitchen, (and) are careful to keep the food at the correct temperature as they transport it to the event location,” she said.
“These men work so hard and take such pride in their cooking. Working with them is and always has been a privilege.”
Anyone looking to attend or participate in a future event won’t have long to wait.
“This particular Men Who Cook was an out-of-cycle event, having been postponed from March due to COVID-19,” Tucker said. “The next Men Who Cook will be held back on schedule in March 2022. Anyone interested in being a celebrity chef can register by contacting the symphony office at 520-458-5189.”
The Sierra Vista Symphony kicks off its concert season at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available at the symphony office, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, or online at sierravistasymphony.org.