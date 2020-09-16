SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church made some changes in its Zoom presentations on climate change to honor the annual Commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi and the “Season of Creation.”
According to Christie Brown, church member, “As part of our ecumenical ‘Season of Creation’ emphasis this month, all who care about God’s Creation are invited to take part in the remaining two Zoom conferences, or watch it livestreamed, as climatologists from the University of Arizona and other experts help us to better understand and appreciate the urgent facts about global climate change and why and how we can and need to respond to it, not only for our sake but for the sake of future generations."
“It’s offered in the context of the biblical call to be better stewards of God’s good creation.”
A session on “Climate Change in the San Pedro Valley” was rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will focus on the impact and issues brought by climate change on the local region in the San Pedro Valley. Climatologist Gregg Garfin, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Associate Extension Specialist at the University of Arizona (UA) will be joined by Mike Crimmins, UA Associate Specialist and Associate Professor in Climate Science, UA fire ecologist, Laura Marshall and Holly Richter, from The Nature Conservancy.
Then on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the focus will be “Renewable Resources and Other Signs of Hope.” The discussion will revolve around renewable energy efforts and other hopeful steps to mitigating effects of climate change. It will feature Dr. Garfin, on climate change impacts and adaptation and Nicole Hill, from The Nature Conservancy, on state and local energy policy prospects for Arizona, and architect Ladd Keith, on land use, energy and buildings.
Time is allotted for questions after the presentations.
Brown stated, “This isn’t a partisan issue. This isn’t a propaganda issue of whether or not we’re willing to do what it will take to pass on an Earth to our descendants that will continue to hold at least some of the beauty and bountiful provision that we enjoy today.”
To register for these online Zoom sessions, and for more information, please go to www.selcaz.org or register at Zoom directly at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0ocuyhpjsrGNQIBD83dkRunQ3I5bY4YCVE.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.