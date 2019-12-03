In honor of Thanksgiving having just passed, Chenega IT Enterprise Services (CITES) wanted to give their “thanks” to some of those who deserve it most, the ones who have kept us safe so that we can to spend the holidays with the ones we love. CITES donated $1,000 to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 14 in Sierra Vista, AZ.
The DAV are dedicated to a single purpose: empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. Each year, DAV conducts the annual Christmas program, which provides gifts for veterans and families who are classified as low-income by the VA HUD-VASH system. Unfortunately, this population continues to increase, and this year includes over 140 people in need.
With CITES donation, DAV will allocate the money to the Christmas program budget line so the local families will have a special holiday season. CITES is thankful to have the opportunity to donate to such a worthy cause and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday season.
Submitted by Hannah Doyle