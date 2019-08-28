SIERRA VISTA — Becky Smyth and Duff Chambers know what it’s like to have a child who is addicted to drugs. So they started a local support group.
The pair had known each other since 2016. But in January 2018, they saw each other at the Cochise County Jail visiting their respective children, and decided to do something to help themselves and hopefully help others in the same predicament.
“We were searching for resources,” said Smyth, 57, a registered nurse who works for the Legacy Foundation. “I have a son in his 30s who is struggling with addiction.”
Ditto for Chambers, 77, a behavioral counselor at Tombstone High School whose daughter is also an addict: “We (Becky and I) spoke to each other and we started the group.”
The two had heard about Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, or PAL. The national organization — there are chapters all over the country — was founded by Michael Speakman, a substance abuse counselor, in Phoenix in 2006. As word of the Phoenix group and its meetings spread, volunteer facilitators like Smyth and Chambers were trained and new meetings spread across the Phoenix area, the rest of Arizona and at least 32 other states.
In 2015, Speakman turned the organization over to a group of volunteer parents and they had it incorporated as a non-profit. They also developed an online training program and mentoring for other facilitators.
This past week was the first National PAL Awareness Week. According to the PAL website, the week involved events in the cities where PAL groups exist, with the idea of spreading the word about the organization so that more groups will form.
The Sierra Vista chapter launched by Smyth and Chambers in March 2018 meets the first and third Mondays of the month, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Calvary Chapel, Building B, 1155 E. Wilcox St.
It’s important to know that anyone interested in joining the group does not have to be the parent of an addicted person, Smyth said.
“You can be the sibling, friend or relative of someone who is addicted,” she said.
Smyth said the local group meetings fluctuate, with as many as 15 members and as few as four. “We’ve had a meeting with only two of us.”
The point is to provide support and education for anyone who is living with an addicted loved one, or is close to someone in the throes of drug addiction.
PAL differs from Al-Anon, Smyth said, because besides providing support, it also has an educational component. Al-Anon is a support group aimed at helping people who have an active or recovering alcoholic in their lives.
“Half of the (PAL) meeting is support and the other half is the educational,” Smyth said.
Educational topics include: addiction cycle, traits and behavior, delayed emotional growth, role of the family, releasing your loved one, emotional detachment, setting realistic boundaries, accepting consequences, enabling behaviors, financial strings, steps of recovery and recognizing relapse.
The addicts which the parents or relatives in the PAL group are living with are in various stages, Smyth said. Some are in recovery, some are still actively using and others are just being released from prison. Smyth’s and Chambers’s children are both in recovery.
Smyth not only facilitates the local PAL group, she also participates as the parent of an addicted son. “We sit in the group and we find out we experience the same behaviors from our sons and daughters. All they care about is where they’re going to get their next fix. We all struggle with guilt that our sons and daughters are addicted.”
For Chambers, who has a 34-year-old daughter in recovery in northern Arizona, the meetings have provided that support and knowledge.
“It has helped me to keep a perspective and to mind my own business,” said Chambers, who ran a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Connecticut. He explained that “minding his own business” means not interfering in his daughter’s life.
In his third year at Tombstone High, Chambers said he counsels a lot of students whose parents are addicts.
Smyth said she hopes the National PAL Awareness Week will help spark new meetings in Cochise County and all over the country.
“I hope other people join,” she said. “I know there is a need out there.”
Anyone interested in joining the local PAL group, or in a group, can call Becky Smyth at 520-559-1350.