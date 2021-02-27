SIERRA VISTA — The end of February concludes Black History Month but the conversation to honor “African-American heroes” shouldn’t end after 28 days.
Sierra Vista First Church Of God in Christ Pastor Clea McCaa became the president for the Greater Huachuca Area chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in November. The Herald/Review asked him to share what the month means to him and what the chapter did to celebrate, as well as a look ahead for 2021.
Herald/Review: Why is Black History Month important to celebrate and what does it mean to you?
Pastor Clea McCaa: During Black History Month, and every other month, we must take the time to honor the role and achievements of African-American heroes in United States history. These icons, many of which were overlooked at the time and continue to be sidelined today, transformed our country. While some groundbreaking heroes are well-known, there are many unsung heroes worth celebrating—particularly Black women. During this month, we round up some of the African-American women whose tireless efforts changed everything, and who never got the credit they deserve such as: Jane Bolin, the nation’s first Black woman judge in 1939. She was the first Black woman to graduate from Yale Law School, and would serve on New York’s Family Court for four decades. Besides dealing with domestic cases, she worked to stop probation officers from getting assignments based on the color of their skin. During her career, she also worked with Eleanor Roosevelt to create a program that would intervene to stop young boys committing crimes. Black History Month creates awareness, revitalizes, and brings the community together in many ways.
H/R: What did the local the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter do for Black History Month?
CM: Our Local Greater Huachuca Area NAACP was able to do more this year as a result of social distancing by collaborating and using the Zoom, Webex and Google meets platforms.
Our services reached as far as the:
(1) EEO Program Manager Northern Arizona VA Health Care System on Feb 17, 2021, as we spoke to the African Diaspora, and all our connections, and unconscious biases.
(2) Fort Huachuca Raymond W. Bliss Medical Center on Feb 18, 2021: “Where are we today and where do we want to get to tomorrow?”
(3) Cochise College and SSVEC Black History Celebration on Feb 26, 2021: Celebrating with a Black History Trivia Segment and Remembering Black Entertainment TV Icons.
(4) Supported the Southwest Association of the Buffalo Soldiers Exhibit Featuring: First Release Buffalo Soldier Stamp Collection which was released 22 April 1994. The Black owned business indoor market celebrated our Black History Contribution 2021 on Saturday February 27, 2021; 10a.m.-3 p.m.; 400 W. Fry Blvd #14, Sierra Vista, AZ.
H/R: Do you think there is an extra focus on Black History Month this year in light of national events and conversations? If so, why?
CM: I do think that there is an extra focus on our history because of the numerous string of high-profile incidents in 2020 that has wrenched the public eye back toward problems of race in America which has triggering nationwide protests and the renewed prominence of the Black Lives Matter movement. Incidents like the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Philando Castile at the hands of police, and viral videos of Caucasian individuals accosting Blacks for innocuous acts like bird-watching which has exposed a lingering national disregard for Black people.
This particular year, 2021, I submit that Black History Month will play a much more significant role, hopefully, in educating those people who still have some sense of justice and fairness in this country.
This is a time to be very intentional with how we look at our history and how Black people have influenced and impacted America.
H/R: As the new president for the local NAACP chapter what are your goals and hopes for the chapter?
CM: My hopes and goals for the Greater Huachuca Area NAACP are:
(1) Grow our membership 30% by 2022 and increase membership by 50% by 2023.
(2) Increase retention of members by maintaining 95% of current membership.
(3) Offer financial workshops for the community.
(4) Collaborate with Cochise Education Foundation to provide a robust teachers appreciation event.
(5) Continue to advocate for smarter, results-based criminal justice policies to keep our Sierra Vista community safe,
(6) Include treatment for addiction and mental health problems, judicial discretion in sentencing
(7) End racial disparities if any are present.
(8) Collaborate with the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation to provide entrepreneurial training and best practices to our community.
H/R: Are there any local issues in regards to the chapters missions that you hope are addressed?
CM: Our goal is be more visible in the community and to assure the public is educated as we promote racial equity in community economic development and strengthening the economic fabric through supporting the creation and growth of individual wealth building and supporting small businesses.
H/R: Is there anything else you’d like to address that wasn’t asked?
CM: We are thankful to be in this position and looking forward to connecting with community and working with the City leaders to assure racial equalities are not present in local government and throughout the City of Sierra Vista. Over the years, the Greater Huachuca Area NAACP has made great strides to increase its membership and to advance our mission to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.
We welcome your ideas and expertise in helping develop strategies on our continued journey for justice and equality. The struggle for Civil Rights needs “All Boots” on the ground more than ever. If you are currently a member of the NAACP, thank you for your continued support. If you are not currently a member, we ask for your support and your membership because TOGETHER we make a positive difference.