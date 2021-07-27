EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is the second part of a series looking at farm and ranch life across Cochise County. Some will be small, recent start-up operations, while others will be larger with generational legacy ties to the community.
McNEAL — At the 47 Ranch, owners Deb and Dennis Moroney care for the land as much as their animals.
“We've been working on … an evolving philosophy," Dennis Moroney said. "Deb and I both have had training in what's called holistic resource management. In a holistic approach, you would be looking at both where you're headed, but also the effects of where you've been.
“What did it cost to extract the resources that we're now using to produce this amazing industrial miracle? And what are those consequences in terms of social well being, human health, ecological consequences to the environment … and so on.”
The Moroneys’ meat brand, Sky Island Meats, is available at the Sierra Vista and Bisbee farmers markets, as well as co-ops around the area. They sell mutton and beef from Raramuri Criollo cattle, as Moroney said that Criollo grazing habits match the desert landscape particularly well.
Along with raising Criollo, the Moroneys use solar and wind power, collect rainwater to use less well water, and work in collaboration with researchers and national agencies to rejuvenate the land.
“Most of the labor is really animal impact — animal muscle power — and solar energy, and yet we're producing a product that feeds an incredible number of people,” Dennis Moroney said. “We think (it) is a very high quality and nutritious and healthy product, and we try to cycle everything back to land.”
As an example of a specific practice, Moroney explained the process of feeding animals like sheep on a specific part of the land they want to help. He said that as the animals tread on their feed and produce waste, they are constantly working the soil and adding nutrients that make it more fertile.
“In six weeks time, what now looks like a big yellow circle on the ground is going to be a little green island of new grasses that are protected from erosion, and will be there covered by a nice absorbent layer of material (so) every drop of rain that falls on that is going to go into the ground,” Moroney said.
The mission to restore land guides everything the Moroneys do on the ranch.
“It's a long-term process, but we've been doing it for years, and we know it works,” Moroney said. “It's slow, but the results speak for themselves. And so the people that are buying our meat, on one level, are paying for real focused rehabilitation of lands that in many cases were somewhat degraded."
While he is sure the land was not intentionally degraded, Mornoney said there is a lot of pressure put on farmers and ranchers that leads many to prioritize quantity over sustainability.
One such pressure is the need for food on such a large scale, and the vastness of the agricultural systems in the U.S., Moroney said. However, finance plays a role, too.
Just a few bad years could put 47 Ranch out of business. Moroney said it has been “earn and learn” for them after starting out with no ranch, equipment or animals. The Maroneys have other professions alongside ranching.
Dennis Moroney worked in agricultural education for many years and Deb Moroney is a doctor with a specialization in family medicine. They have been fully ranching for 29 years in Washington state, Prescott and Cochise County.
The 47 Ranch itself has been going for 19 years. In that time, the Moroneys have reached stability, but everyone’s situation is different, Dennis Moroney said.
For a lot of ranchers, normal costs like equipment and mortgages combined with events like drought are a real problem, he said. It is his dream that everyone could ranch sustainably, but many ranchers raise just calves and sell them to others to feed and slaughter because it’s more affordable. The type of animal matters too, as some are more profitable — and sustainable — than others.
“I feel that we've seen climate change work at times to undo a lot of the progress that we've gained,” Moroney added. “We're seeing more extreme weather events, things where we've done significant erosion control work on the ground, that (have) been washed out literally overnight by one storm. So I think the future really calls for a lot more attention being paid to land care.”
Flavie Audoin is also concerned about the state of the land. She is a Ph.D student at the University of Arizona doing research in collaboration with the Moroneys — and their cattle.
“I feel fortunate to be able to work with Deb and Dennis, because you don't have a lot of ranchers trying to think outside of the box to find solutions,” Audoin said. “So, I'm very thankful for all of Dennis’s help with my research and being willing to let me use his cattle.”
Audion’s research focuses on the Criollo cattle that the Moroneys raise, as she said they are well adapted for the desert.
One of the major reasons for that, Audoin said, is their grazing patterns. The Criollo eat a range of plants, including fruits of cactus like prickly pears and trees like pine and mesquite. In fact, Audoin found that 99% of the herd’s diet in July 2018 was mesquite.
Another special quality of the Criollo is their tendency to travel the entire rangeland. Audoin said at times they can travel for two days away from a water source, which makes them more tough during drought than some animals.
“I feel like the Criollo’s impact on the land is lesser because they are using the whole pasture,” Audoin said. “They're going to spread all over, while if you have a very concentrated group always at the same spot, well, this area is … going to be very degraded.”
Many of the Criollo’s benefits stem from their genetics, Audoin said. They were brought to the Western Hemisphere by Christopher Columbus from the Andalusia region of Spain to the New World during his second voyage, so they originate from a climate similar to our own.
Moroney said he hopes to expand partnerships like the one with Audoin in the future and to spread the ranch’s philosophies. He shares much of them on the Ranching in the Right Hemisphere Youtube channel, but wants to try something like a school for sustainable agriculture.
During the pandemic, Moroney said there was more focus on the meat industry because of the COVID-19 cases within it, and he has seen more interest in farmers markets afterward. So he wonders if more change is already happening.
“We feel that, if you have the right genetics to match the environment that you're working in, and if you use reasonable care in applying your management practices, you should be able to produce a healthy product in a sustainable way and make a reasonable living at a family scale,” Moroney said.