What better way to make kids want to go to the pediatrician’s office other than installing a 45-foot-long slide? Local stairmaster Clyde Martin, owner of Top Tread Stairways, is finishing up the ultimate project.
In 2006, Martin followed his passion and started a stair construction business.Top Tread Stairways builds several types of custom stairways and recently, slides.
“We’ve been doing some slides here in the last couple of years occasionally, and it’s kind of fun,” Martin said. “It gives us a little challenge.”
One year ago, he was contacted by a company named Adventure Solutions to inquire about building a slide for a pediatric office.
The original plan was for Martin to build a typical 18-inch-wide-by-18-foot-long slide. However, after throwing around a couple of ballpark numbers, he and the company came to a decision to take it up a notch and have Martin build a 3-foot-wide-by-45-foot-long slide made out of solid black walnut wood.
Although it is not the longest wooden slide ever made, this takes the record for the longest slide Martin has created, beating out the 33-foot-long slide the Herald/Review reported on and he won several awards for in 2020.
The construction of this slide began in February, and after a couple of months of hard work, the slide is almost ready to be shipped. It is preparing to be laminated.
Once fully finished, Martin says they have a dedicated truck for the enormous slide.
“We’re going to be building a box around it, actually on the truck,” he said. “They’re going to leave the truck here for enough hours for us to do that.”
When the slide arrives, the plan is to install it in the main lobby of the office.
“It’s the focal point when you walk in the building. It’s the perfect spot for it,” Martin said.
This is one of many projects he and his fellow crafter, Kenton Mast, are working on.
“We constantly have stair projects,” Martin said. “We’re building one right now that goes to Sonoita and two more that go into houses here in Sierra Vista.” Martin shared.
