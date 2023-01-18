SIERRA VISTA — Kayla Giovanni can talk to you about murder until you’re dizzy.
One after another after another, almost as if she’s ordering takeout at Chili’s.
Whether it’s crimes of passion or murder for malice, the 24-year-old mother of a 5-month-old son knows how to talk a good murder.
Blessed with a engaging voice and the ability to tell a great story, the Illinois native is taking her real-life murder stories to the airwaves, hosting a true crime series podcast on Spotify, a popular audio streaming and music/video app that reaches an international audience of 456 million monthly active listeners.
Since she launched her podcast with the quirky handle — “Feel Good Murders” — on Jan. 4 about the 2002 Laci Peterson murder case, Giovanni said she has doubled the amount of “plays” from Spotify listeners.
Thrilled by the overwhelmingly response, she rolled out a second episode about the poisoning deaths of two men by an ex-wife a week later. She has six more episodes planned for the eight-part series before she airs series No. 2.
And possibly a third and a fourth.
Apparently, there’s no shortage of an audience when it comes to a good murder.
But the podcast’s name — “Feel Good Murders” — seems like a striking dichotomy: Do murders somehow make you feel good?
“These murder cases — or any murder, for that matter — are certainly not ‘feel good’ stories by any means,” said Giovanni, who has B.A. in criminology from Iowa State University. “There’s a more personal reason I’ve given the podcast that name.
“It’s centered around my mom.”
Diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma following a year of experiencing hives, shortness of breath and swelling in her neck that specialists were initially unable to pinpoint, 51-year-old Kim Giovanni has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix for four months.
Listening to her daughter’s voice on the podcast was a way for Kayla to help her feel a little better from the side effects of her chemo treatments.
“We’ve always been fascinated by murder cases,” said Giovanni. “From as early as I can recall, we’ve talked and analyzed hundreds of them. It’s our thing, I guess. I launched the first episode of the series as a way to distract my mom while she was going through chemo, hoping to give her something to listen to that might help her feel a little better.
“So the name ‘Feel Good Murders’ seemed right.”
The catchy handle has also helped attract crime buffs from around the globe to her podcast.
An aspiring crime scene investigator who also interned at a sheriff’s department in Illinois, Giovanni said she and her mother originally planned to do a two-person murder podcast before her mom’s lymphoma started to advance.
“She’s doing well, in good spirits and glad she found a doctor who was able to diagnose and treat her,” she said.
Partially to cheer up her mother and also because she’s riveted by what drives someone to murder, Giovanni decided to go solo with her podcast, researching cases she felt were compelling enough to capture a crime-genre audience.
She didn’t have to look far.
According to InsideRadio, a leading daily radio trade publication, true crime has become one of podcast’s most popular genres, and its success has spawned even more crime series on television. Launched in 2016, “Casefile” is one of the highest-rated true crime podcasts ever produced.
Additionally, a YouGov survey has said nearly half of Americans say they enjoy true-crime content and a third consume it at least once a week; the crime fiction, mystery and thriller genre consistently top the bestseller charts and is generally regarded as the most popular literary genre.
Hooked on the 2014 true crime “Serial” podcast about Adnan Syed — who was sentenced to life for strangling his girlfriend before he was exonerated and released from prison after 23 years — Giovanni was absolutely enthralled with the audiocast.
“I loved the host’s voice,” she said. “It was one of those beautiful voices that just held you to every word that was said. It kept me going from the start to the finish of all 10 episodes.”
There is no cost for Giovanni to air her podcast series on Spotify. She promotes it on social media sites — primarily Instagram and TikTok — and said her “Feel Good Murder” series is picking up steam throughout the U.S. and Canada.
How does a charming young mother with a million dollar smile who served in the military police for the Georgia National Guard become so gripped and fascinated by murder?
“I don’t know why they have such a hold on me,” said Giovanni. “I mean, these were real people with lives and families who loved them. But as a criminologist, I always want to know the reason and what motivates someone to commit murder.
“Maybe it’s also about the power of a story and people who know how to tell a good story in a spellbinding way from beginning to end. But whatever it is, it sure has hooked millions of people, including me.
“But now I’m the one also telling the story.”