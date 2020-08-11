COCHISE COUNTY — In 1912, women throughout Arizona could legally vote, eight years prior to the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, 1920. In honor of the 100 year anniversary of this ratification, Herald/Review reached out to historians and suffrage experts to learn more about Arizona women's history.
Locally, suffragette leaders in Tucson and Cochise County worked together in hopes of gaining voting rights for women.
Rosa McKay, a member of the Arizona House of Representatives and a Bisbee woman, was one of several women to introduce the bill to ratify the 19th Amendment in the Arizona Assembly following its passage by Congress in June 1919.
While Jessie Bevan served in the Arizona State Legislature and ran the Oliver House in Bisbee, E. J. Flanigan, also of Bisbee, worked alongside two other women from Phoenix and Willcox in leading the General Federation women's group, and organized suffrage groups in every county.
Nellie Haywood of Douglas represented Cochise County in the lower house of the legislature 1918-1920 and, in 1919 she was the state chairperson of the National Woman’s Party.
Josephine Hughes, from Tucson, advocated for booze limitation to help prevent domestic violence and initiated the first Arizona Suffrage organization.
Women across the state overwhelmingly fought for voter expansion immediately after becoming a state, said the president of Arizona Women’s History Alliance Melanie Sturgeon.
“I think it is important to know that Arizona women got the vote in 1912 in spite of the legislature,” Sturgeon said. “They understood the importance of coalition building, the impact of grassroots movements and continuing their fight for the right to vote in spite of seemingly overwhelming odds.”
However, there was more work to be done beyond voter expansion, she said.
“They ran for legislative office and introduced legislation like minimum wage laws for women,” she said. “Their efforts can be an inspiration to women today who are fighting for issues they believe are important.”
Carrie Gustavson, the director of Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum, told Herald/Review women are continuing to work for recognition.
“A lot of Arizona history overlooked women’s contributions,” Gustavson said. “The initiative now is to bring women out of the shadows.”
Gustavson is working with a group of women on an initiative to add a statue of Arizona suffragette and first female state senator Frances Munds near the Arizona Capitol, what she said would be the first statue of an individual woman on state grounds.
To get the women’s right to vote, Munds really had to make a widespread coalition and she got miners and Republicans and Democrats and Mormons and union members to support it.
As a Cochise County community member, the museum director told Herald/Review that working alongside others helps build support, the same way suffragettes were able to get the right to vote.
“I’ve done a lot of community work in Bisbee and to get things done, you have to gain a broad appeal,” she said. “You can build these coalitions and you can get these things done. It’s time women start taking their place in our history and get acknowledged for it.”
Before Arizona was even a state, women organized suffrage clubs in an effort to spread word of the movement to women, who would then talk to the men, said Mary Melcher, historian and co-founder of Arizona Women's Heritage Trail.
Despite the success of the suffragette movement in the state in 1912, not all women in Arizona were able to vote right away, according to Melcher. There was a literacy test in place that limited who could vote.
“White women got to vote, but other women were left out,” Melcher said. “We need to know our history to understand our rights because women fought long and hard for our vote.”
Heidi Osselaer, author of "Winning Their Place: Arizona Women in Politics, 1883-1950," expanded on the restrictions on voting for certain demographics in Arizona.
“We always talk about America being a great democracy but in most of our history, many people didn’t have the right to vote,” Osselaer said. “Even when women in Arizona gained the right to vote, many Native American men and women still didn’t have the right to vote.”
She said that in 1912, Arizona women were able to vote for all offices, from city council to president, based on Supreme Court decision Minor v. Happersett which ruled voting rights are conferred by the states instead of the federal constitution.
“We got it earlier than other states, in 1912, and women were persistent all of those decades,” she said. “The movement kept growing and it’s a wonderful testimony to perseverance. We’ve fought for expanding voting rights our whole history.”