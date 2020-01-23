BISBEE — “Hands Across the River,” an assembly of people who want to show solidarity for the preservation of the San Pedro River will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Hereford bridge on Hereford Rd.
Joining the peaceful assembly to give a brief statement will be a few of the better-known county residents who are passionate in their objection to the construction of a border wall across the San Pedro River.
These include engineer Glenn Spencer, environmental activist Tricia Gerrodette and environmentalist Mike Gregory, who participated in the formation of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA) in 1988.
Also attending will be Laiken Jordahl, Borderlands Campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity, Billy Kovacs, outreach director for Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatick and Roger McManus, former chairman and board member of the Friends of the Sonoran Desert.
They will provide a three-minute statement on the impact of the wall on the river.
Organizers stated, “Please come join residents of Cochise County and other Arizona citizens in a peaceful protest demanding a halt to the planned construction of a border wall across the last free–flowing river in the Southwest. This section of Trump’s wall will cross the protected SPRNCA will cause ecological devastation by stopping the free flow of water, causing debris buildup and flooding, and preventing wildlife from crossing.”
The plan is to form a line of protesters spanning the bridge and hold hands “in solidarity of our resolve to save the river from this devastation and garner public support,” they emphasized. “Together, we can make a difference by increasing public awareness and putting political pressure on those who should be representing the people of Cochise County, Arizona, and the United States of America rather than narrow political and commercial interests.”
Participants need to bring drinking water, snacks and dress appropriately. Those who want to listen to the speakers afterwards should bring chairs.
For more information: email grassislandranch@gmail.com.
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/handsacrosstheriverSanPedro/.