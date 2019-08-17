TOMBSTONE — It was 13 years ago that the old Tombstone High School building was boarded up and abandoned.
From 1922 until its last graduating class in 2006, generations of students walked through the stately old Victorian-style building on Fremont Street.
The school, which was deemed outdated by the state School Facilities Board (SFB) because of a number of deficiencies, was replaced with a new school along Highway 80 just northeast of town. The first group of students started classes there in the 2006-2007 school year.
Since then, Tombstone Unified School District has attempted to sell the landmark building, which sits on 4.5 acres near the town’s historic district. About five interested parties have considered purchasing the property, all promising to breathe new life into the historic building, but none have materialized for different reasons.
So it continues to sit boarded up and empty.
“It’s sad to see it in this condition,” said John Escarcega, a fourth-generation Tombstone resident who graduated from THS in 1953 when he was 16. A former THS coach and teacher, Escarcega’s wife, Irma, also taught at the high school. They were among some 500 alumni who walked through the old school’s halls during a “Final Tour” event organized by the Tombstone Booster Club on July 27.
“It’s too bad no one has come in to renovate the building after all these years. I hate to see it in this kind of disrepair,” John Escarcega said.
Donna (Kroft) Sands, a 1975 alumna, had similar comments after touring the building.
“It’s been fun to walk through the school and see it again after all these years, but also kind of sad to see the condition it’s in,” she said. “Hopefully, the school district will be able to sell it before much more time goes by.”
Why is old THS so difficult to sell?
“That’s a question I hear all the time,” said TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere. “As much as all of us would love to see someone purchase the property and do great things with the building, there are a lot of challenges tied to it.”
First of all, the building was built to house a school, and to use it for any other purpose would require major reconfigurations to the rooms, explained Devere, who added that most people who have looked at the building really like it.
“The building is made of steel reinforced concrete and brick, with no plumbing in the main building,” Devere said. “Because of the difficulty of bringing in plumbing, it makes reconstruction to the main building difficult for a hotel, convention center or restaurants.”
Drainage plumbing for the building presents another challenge, because it’s going to be extremely difficult to put drainage plumbing through the walls, Devere said.
“Because most of the walls in the building are concrete, reinforced steel and brick, it would take a lot of engineering to move walls and reconfigure rooms in the building to make it suitable for anything but a school.
“When anyone looks at the property, we tell them this is what they’re up against. While we would love to sell the property, we want to be honest with folks.”
When asked how many times potential sales have fallen through, Devere said the latest offer and contract — which was anticipated to go through sometime in August — marked the fifth potential sale.
“I know three of those got all the way through the signed contract stage, but I’m not sure about the other two,” he said. Three of the offers had earnest money in place.
The asking price
The school district hopes to sell the property for $850,000. Along with the main building, tennis court and gymnasium, the property extends from Sixth Street to the abandoned Eighth Street that the district owns.
“All of the buildings as well as the football and baseball field are included in the sale, which is about four-and-a-half acres,” Devere said.
“We’ve had people who wanted the property for an event venue where they would hold rodeos, concerts and restaurants, one of the interested buyers wanted it for a winery and whiskey distillery, and others were interested in turning it into a hotel.”
The school district has listed the property with three different brokers that have advertised the property nationally, Devere said.
At one time, Barbara Highfield, former owner and designated broker of Tombstone Real Estate, was contracted to list the property.
“I had entered into a five-year contract with the district,” said Highfiled, who has since sold Tombstone Real Estate and moved out of state. “When there was an interested buyer, it was my job to help the school district negotiate the contract. Offers fell through for different reasons. The school district owns the property — and because school districts cannot carry a mortgage — we could not do owner-financing to get a loan.”
Since the abandoned school does not produce income, Highfield said no lenders are willing to loan the money needed for the sale, requiring potential buyers to make a large down payment to secure a loan for the property.
On top of that, the old, outdated building is not up to code.
“This means the buyer would have to invest a lot of money into the property itself in order to bring it up to code,” Devere said. “This is after coming up with a large down payment for the property.”
Positive features
While selling the school property has its challenges, both Devere and Highfield point out a number of positive features.
“Everyone who sees the building immediately points to how beautiful it is,” Devere said. “It’s a solidly constructed, historic building which was built by Trost and Trost architects, a very well known architectural firm in this part of the country.”
Much of the woodwork and windows are still in place and functional, he added.
The property is located on both Highway 80 and Allen Street, close to the town’s historic district and makes an ideal event venue for visitors.
“The entire 4.5 acres is on flat ground, which is something you just don’t find around Tombstone,” Devere said. “Everything in this town is hills and valleys.”
Highfield had similar comments.
“There are amazing qualities to that building that make it very appealing for all kinds of purposes,” she said. “The Victorian-style architecture, built in 1922, is beautiful. The gymnasium floor is one-of-a-kind. The property’s location is ideal for all sorts of venues.”
“It’s perplexing to me that investors have not purchased the property. It has tremendous potential, especially in a town like Tombstone with so much history.”