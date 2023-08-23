SIERRA VISTA — When it was launched in 2018 by former Sierra Vista City Councilwoman Sarah Pacheco, Peach's Pantry Inc. caught the community's attention about poverty and hunger stalking school children through the greater Sierra Vista area.
Nearly 27% of children in Cochise County at that time were living in poverty, with the highest number — an astounding 44.5% — living in Huachuca City.
It didn’t take long for an outpouring of support for the nonprofit organization that came rolling in. Groups like the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce and the Herald/Review immediately stepped up and donated $5,000, along with the Sierra Vista Community Choir, which gave $4,000.
Since then, Peach's Pantry — a food backpack program serving hundreds of school children in Sierra Vista and Huachuca City — has been on a mission to help stop weekend hunger one backpack at a time.
Since it was launched, the all-volunteer program has made huge inroads.
In the 2020-21 school year 10,633 bags of food were delivered to students, made possible not only through community-wide donations, but thanks to more than 2,400 volunteer hours.
Through Sept. 10, the Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church also is stepping up in a big way to do something about hunger among many economically-disadvantaged local school children.
The church’s director of Faith Formation said its ministry group is on a food drive mission, challenging each other to see which one can bring in the most donations for Peach's Pantry.
“Along with many Evangelical Lutheran churches in America, we decided to do something on Sept. 10, the 10th anniversary of ‘God’s Work, Our Hands’ that comes from our hearts,” said Cindy Wiste. “Each year ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) designates a day and encourages its member churches to serve their neighbor by completing a service project.
“We were looking for a mission to focus on, and all 80 members at our table when we were deciding said the same thing: Youth, food insecurity and hunger.”
Since it does not receive government support, Peach’s Pantry functions on donations and food drives that provide weekend meals for children whose families are economically disadvantaged.
“The least, the lost, and the little is our focus,” said Wiste, referring to an amalgam of three verses — "the last, the least and the lost" — in the book of Matthew in the New Testament of the Bible. “Jesus said to feed the children, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Wiste said the church’s ministry groups have challenged each other to see which one can bring in the most food donations for Peach's Pantry. They’ll consist of items like macaroni and cheese, Pasta Roni or Chef Boyardee; breakfast foods like instant oatmeal or cereal; packages of soup, granola bars, crackers or peanut butter; and dessert items like fruit cups, pudding cups or Jello cups.
“We’re focusing on foods that can be easily prepared in a microwave instead of having children cook them on a stovetop,” said Wiste. “We want them to have a supply of nutritious food around their homes on weekends and after school.”
Wiske said the church is giving its Sunday School offerings, which usually tallies about $200, toward purchasing food donations.
“People who want to donate food for our drive don’t necessarily have to bring in food,” she said. “We also accept cash donations so our members can shop for food supplies for Peach's Pantry. “
Monetary or food donations for the church’s food drive can be taken to the Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church at 101 N. Lenzner Ave.
