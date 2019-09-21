HUACHUCA CITY — Town officials are asking for the community’s input to help continue improving life in the area.
Residents are urged to participate in a Community Town Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday where they will have opportunities to interact with elected officials about a number of projects that are in the works.
“The quarterly Community Town Hall meeting is a great way for the public to stay current with Huachuca City,” said Matthew Williams, town manager. “We have a presentation to cover a number of current issues and will open the floor for a question and answer session. Many citizens find this less formal than an actual council meeting.”
Such happenings as Community Development Block Grant projects and what they mean for Huachuca City, the town’s Dusk till Dawn acquisition and a potential Legacy Foundation grant to be used to restore the town’s bus service are some of the presentations residents will be hearing, Williams said.
There also will be a discussion about plans for a food bank distribution out of the town’s senior center as well as an overview of town finances.
“Community Block Grants can be used for infrastructure improvements, which include a number of projects, such as roads and sidewalks and park renovations, to name a couple of possibilities,” said Suzanne Harvey, director of senior and community services. “We’re excited about getting input from our residents about projects that are most important to them.”
The town’s purchase of Dusk till Dawn will also be discussed, along with potential uses for the property.
Huachuca City has submitted a letter of intent for a Legacy Foundation grant to bring back the town’s bus service. If the grant is approved, bus service will be provided between Tombstone, Huachuca City and Sierra Vista as a partnership between the three municipalities, said Deb Trate, town councilmember.
“When it comes to our bus service, I’m glad that we got to this point,” Trate said. “If this grant is awarded, people in our town with transportation issues will be able to use the bus for doctor appointments, shopping and other purposes in Sierra Vista.”
Immediately following the Town Hall, at 7 p.m., there will be a “Your Voice” session where residents can give input about how they would like the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds used.
“The town will be getting $471,000 in CDBG funds in 2020. This meeting will be used to gauge what projects the public really wants to see happen,” Williams said. “Come and make your voice known.”