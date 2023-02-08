SIERRA VISTA — Arleen Garcia’s work pants are so loose on her it looks like they belong to someone else.

Not that Garcia — who has been the animal care and control supervisor at the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center since it opened 15 years ago — is complaining too much about it.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?