SIERRA VISTA — Arleen Garcia’s work pants are so loose on her it looks like they belong to someone else.
Not that Garcia — who has been the animal care and control supervisor at the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center since it opened 15 years ago — is complaining too much about it.
In fact, she’s smiling ear-to-ear while holding her trousers by her belt loop as she walks to her desk.
After dropping 40 pounds from her 5-foot, 227-pound frame since May, Garcia couldn’t be happier.
Growing up heavy and called “Piggy Four Eyes” by her sister as a child, Garcia has tried every weight-loss diet under the sun, every gym in Sierra Vista, every exercise class from Curves to Zumba to Crossfit, made every promise and New Year’s resolution she could think of, even took diet pills.
Nothing panned out.
“I might have lost six of seven pounds, but I was never able to really keep it going and keep the weight off like I had hoped,” she said. “I tried everything there was to try. I mean everything. Nothing ever worked. It all just came back no matter how hard I tried.”
But since May 17 when Garcia decided to give it another go with a personal trainer who has come up with a revolutionary, tailored-made workout — along with a meal and recipe plan to fit each individual at a fitness center he just opened — Garcia has never felt better and more confident in her life.
Just as importantly, she’s been able to keep the weight she lost from returning, even during the holiday season when she deviated a bit from her new meal plan.
And she’s hoping — expecting, is more like it — to lose an additional 20 pounds by the time she earns her bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Arizona in May.
“I’ve been large my entire life,” she said. “But now to be able to look at myself and see what hard work, commitment and the right support will do has been one of the most encouraging things I’ve ever done in my life. I’ve accomplished something I’ve been trying to do seemingly forever. I’m going to be 60 pounds lighter in May than when I started out.
“I don’t expect to be a skinny person, but I won’t be a ‘Piggy Four Eyes’ either. I’m healthier and stronger than I ever was. And more importantly, I’m more confident and comfortable with myself. I feel if I can lose 60 pounds in a year, I can accomplish anything. That’s a tremendous feeling.”
Garcia’s weight-loss journey, as she calls it, didn’t begin when she hired personal trainer Travis Knippel before he opened his FT 50 gym on State Route 90 that specializes in group exercise, personalized training and nutrition.
She’s been battling with it all her life.
“I have always been overweight, even as a little girl, yet I’ve always been active,” she said. “It wasn’t until I had foot surgery that I became less active and gained even more weight. I was considered nearly morbidly obese. Everything hurt. I’ve had back issues, knee issues, and foot issues made my functionality very difficult. Simple movements were becoming hard to do, and worse of all, I felt terrible about myself.
“I just wanted to feel good.”
She hired Knippel, and her entire life suddenly changed.
“It’s a 50-minute class, not an open gym, and he has made these workouts fun,” said Garcia. “He’s made me and everyone else in the class feel motivated like never before. With Travis, I have someone to answer to, and that has made a big difference for me. I don’t feel scared if I make a mistake or judged. Just supported and encouraged. It has been one of the best decisions I have ever made.”
After explaining her limitations to Knippel, Garcia said he devised a workout and nutrition plan that would work for her, eating the foods she likes and still losing weight each month. She followed his training and eating regimen to the letter, working her tail off four to five times a week and the pounds started to drop.
“I set a goal to lose 27 pounds in four months,” she said. “By making better eating decisions and the way I began to look at food, I was actually able to lose 30 pounds.”
When Garcia began training with Knippel, his gym hadn’t opened yet. But he started working with her on an outdoor platform behind the animal shelter; exercising was hardly a walk in the park for Garcia, especially trying to get her body to perform squats.
“When I started doing them, I could only manage to do them while holding onto a strap,” she said. “Now I can do a back squat with a 215-pound barbell, which is pretty amazing. My knee and back feel much better, and I get excited about doing the exercises and improving. What I love about this is I’m getting so much stronger every day.”
What has also been a huge boost for Garcia is the class itself, which she says has been positive and supportive for one another. The group has created its own Facebook support page, sharing pictures of foods they’ve made following their nutrition plan, tweaking various recipes and sharing other health tips. Workout routines are changed each day, which she says keeps them from becoming boring and stale.
“We’re all in this together, and we’re excited about how great we feel and look,” she said. “It’s been an exciting journey so far. I may not look like the ideal figure, but I don’t care about that. I feel absolutely great. It’s made a huge difference in my life.”
Garcia believes she has found a program that has finally worked wonders for her; for years everything she tried had failed and left her feeling miserable.
She has no plans of stopping.
“I want to feel healthy at my job and with my life for as long as I can,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate to have found a system that is working for me, and there’s no way I’m going to stop doing this.”