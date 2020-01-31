SIERRA VISTA — You are not seeing things — that really was a giant banana cruising down Fry Boulevard.
The four-seater, owned by 59-year-old Steve Braithwaite, turned heads and prompted motorists to stop their vehicles and snap pictures with their cell phones on Friday afternoon, as Braithwaite — who sports a pith helmet atop his salt-and-pepper colored hair — took a short spin around the neighborhood with a mother and daughter in tow.
The Big Banana Car, as this bright yellow behemoth with a Mustang engine is called, has graced many a city and small town across the United States since 2011.
Once Braithwaite decided he wanted to drive around in the “most ridiculous” vehicle he could think of, he began building the fruity car. He converted a 1993 Ford pickup and it took two years and over $20,000 for the complete metamorphosis. Once finished, Braithwaite knew the Big Banana Car would appeal to many.
But after seeing the U.S. from “the comfort of an enormous banana,” and charging only whatever the passenger wants to donate, Braithwaite began getting gifts and freebies from admirers in a lot of the places he rolled through.
“I started feeling uncomfortable,” said Braithwaite, who hails from Oxford, England. “I realized that I needed to start paying this back. So I wanted to find a child who may be ill and whose family may not have insurance. Someone with a GoFundMe page or something like that.”
Such a case surfaced on Thursday, Braithwaite said. A boy and his family saw the huge banana parked at the Sonic lot on Fry Boulevard and they asked for a ride. Braithwaite learned that the youngster, Robert Jones from Sierra Vista, would be having surgery on Friday and that the child has skin cancer.
Only in the area for three days, Braithwaite said he would donate the proceeds from all of Saturday’s Big Banana Car passengers to the boy’s family. He will be parked at the Sonic from noon until dusk, ready to give folks a fruity ride.
Sierra Vista resident Christa Kennedy and her 11-year-old daughter Erin, learned of Braithwaite’s quest to help children by donating the money he garners from one day’s cruise. Kennedy also said she was attracted to the Big Banana Car because it “looks so cool.”
While Friday’s donations would not go to Jones and his family, Kennedy said she and her daughter would return Saturday to make sure they could pitch in for the youngster’s cause.
“She is one big supporter of helping people,” Kennedy said of her daughter.
Erin said she likes to help others because “it’s good to do.”
“People who have cancer really need that help,” said the fifth grader from Huachuca Mountain Elementary School.
Braithwaite, who sleeps on friend’s couches and in the occasional motel, will peel through Tucson next.
A resident of Michigan since 1986, he said taking the Big Banana Car across the country will help him decide where he wants to live next.
Anyone who wants to donate to Jones but is unable to make it to see the Big Banana Car can donate to his GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/1uq4ttmpao.