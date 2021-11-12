SIERRA VISTA — Some walked in support of loved ones.
Some walked to help break the stigma of addiction. Others walked to raise awareness of addiction and recovery.
About 80 people participated in “Victory Over Addiction” Saturday, an event organized by Parents of Addicted Loved Ones in collaboration with the Salvation Army and sponsorship from the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona.
“I’m here to encourage family members and anyone who is struggling with addiction,” said Antoinette Esteban. “I want to offer support and encouragement.”
Many of the participants carried signs with messages of support and hope as they walked along Fry Boulevard Saturday morning.
“This was our first resource fair and walk, and the response was so positive that people are excited about doing it again next year,” said Becky Smyth, a facilitator for the local PAL chapter, a nationwide nonprofit that got its start in Phoenix. “The Sierra Vista PAL group was organized three years ago, and it has received incredible support since it started.”
Saturday’s event was organized as an effort to raise awareness about addiction and provide information about community resources that help lead to recovery.
“I appreciate all the groups and families who participated in our event and made it a success,” Smyth said. “I have a son who has problems with addiction, and parents need to know that there are people who care. There is support and hope available for them, they do not need to struggle alone.”
The number of addictions continues to grow every day, even more so throughout the COVID pandemic, Smyth said.
PAL meets the first and third Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 1155 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista.