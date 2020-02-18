The Healthy NutFor several thousand years now humans have enjoyed pistachios. A member of the cashew family, the pistachio originated in the Middle East and Central Asia. The trees can grow up to 30 feet in height and are relatively hardy. Salty conditions don’t seem to bother pistachio trees much and they also have a decent resistance to cold.
A bit of advice if you are planning to grow your own pistachios, you’ll have to be patient. It takes the trees nearly 7 years to mature and 20 to reach peak production. Once they reach maturity though, you can get up to 50-100 pounds of pistachios each year.
If you are older than thirty, you’ll probably remember that pistachios used to be dyed red. Did you ever wonder why? The reason for the red dye is pistachios turn an unappealing black if they are not processed within hours of harvesting. So back when pistachio farmers couldn’t get their nuts processed expeditiously, they simply dyed them red instead. Today though, pistachio growers have learned how to harvest and process their nuts in a streamlined manner which maintains the nuts naturally pleasant green color.
While pistachio nuts became popular in the United States in the late 1800’s, they had to be imported from the Middle East. In 1929 American botanist, William E. Whitehouse, traveled to Persia and collected seeds in order to introduce them to the United States. By 1976 the US produced its first commercial crop of pistachios weighing in at nearly 1.5 million pounds. As of 2016 the US produced a record 900 million pounds. This increase in production has allowed the US to become a net exporter of pistachios to the world. The states of California, Arizona, and New Mexico account for 100% of American pistachio production. Of that, California produces the lion share — nearly 99%.
The Health Benefits of PistachiosInterestingly, pistachios have a lower calorie count than macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts, and peanuts. At 159 calories per ounce they still pack a lot of calories, but less than many of their nutty cousins. Where pistachios really stand out though is in the vitamin and mineral department. Based upon the DV, 3.5 ounces of pistachio nuts contain 76% of your DV of Thiamine, 13% of Riboflavin, 131% of Vitamin B6, 15% Vitamin E, and 13% Vitamin K. Pistachios are also high in Iron, Magnesium, Manganese, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Zinc. As for antioxidants, they contain y-tocopherol, phytosterols, and xanthophyll carotenoids. The bottom line is that not only do pistachios taste good, they are also good for you.
Article by William Struse