This Week at the Market
Janet Amos and the Ketoluscious Bakery will be back at the market this week. If you are trying to keep a keto diet but having a hard time finding toothsome keto baked goods, Janet will have them for you this week. She’ll be bringing cinnamon rolls, angel food cake, key lime pie, coconut cream pie, pecan sandies, chocolate chip cookies, bagels, and more… Even if you aren’t crazy about keto, you’ll appreciate the taste of these fine baked goods.
Looking for something a bit different this week? The Simmons Honey Ranchito has blueberry-lemon marmalade, pomegranate jelly, corn relish (green chile style), and chow-chow relish to name just a few of the home-made jams, jellies, marmalades, and canned goods the Simmons bring for you each week. As always the Simmons have local honey like Desert Wildflower Honey. This dark rich colored honey has a robust flavor that is great for your breakfast cereal or pancakes. If you like honey in your tea, the Simmons recommend Catclaw honey with its very light taste. The Simmons also have a limited supply of farm fresh chicken eggs. They also have new young layers coming on so for a limited time you can get an 18-count carton with the smaller eggs for the same price as a regular size dozen.
Tom Hanson with Hilltop Hydroponics will have beautiful living greens this week. Tom will be bringing lettuce, lettuce mix, bok choi, basil plants, and a variety of microgreens. Arevelos Farms, Sivonne, Donna, and Backyard Gardening & Growing will have a variety of greens and other produce as well.
For those ceviche lovers out there, this week Feliz with Queen Ceviche will be offering a brand-new plant-based ceviche. If you’ve ever had Feliz’s salsa, regular ceviche, or guacamole, then you are sure to love her new recipe. Be sure to stop by her booth and stock up on her delicious snack food for that next game or family get-together. While you are there you might try her signature hibiscus lemonade. It’s sweet, smooth and refreshing.
This week at the market the Sierra Vista Community Theatre will on hand to tell you about enriching entertainment they bring to our community. Stop by and visit with them to learn more about their upcoming performances.
For full listing of all our vendors that will be at this Thursday’s farmers market, please see our weekly newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com We hope to see you this Thursday between 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. for food, entertainment, and great community camaraderie.
Submitted by William Struse