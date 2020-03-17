Due to the recent state and federal guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus, the City of Sierra Vista has canceled all events that consist of 50 or more people and revoked all special event permits for the next 8 weeks. The City of Sierra Vista has notified us that this includes the Sierra Vista Farmers Market. This means that the next earliest Farmers Market in Veteran’s Memorial Park will be May 14th 2020. Please note this is a tentative date that may change depending on circumstances.
From all of us at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market’s we thank you for your patronage over the years and hope to see you once again in early summer.
Submitted by William Struse