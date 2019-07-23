Ancestral Herbals
Did you know, your skin is the largest organ of your body? Indeed it is. Your skin is also one of your first layers of defense against infections, it is responsible in part for regulating your temperature, and when exposed to sunlight your skin plays a large part in the synthesis and absorption of Vitamin D. These are just a few of the better known ways your skin is responsible for your overall body health.
As important as our skin is, you’d think we’d be more conscientious about how we take care of this vital body organ. Unfortunately, this is usually not the case. Ironically, most of us filter our drinking water because of the chemicals it might contain. We avoid foods that are high in preservatives and other toxic chemicals.
Yet, even the most health conscious among us often neglect to consider the chemicals and toxins we expose ourselves to in our everyday skin care products. We’d be mortified if someone encouraged us to consume a drink laced with heavy metals, antibiotics, hormones, or other toxins, yet every day most of us in one way or another expose ourselves to these nasty things by the creams, lotions, sunscreens, makeup, and other skin “care” products we use.
Such concerns were part of the reason Julee Davis of Ancestral Herbals started making her own “clean” baby products after their first child was born. As a child growing up, Julee never thought she’d one day be making soap like her great-grandmother had taught her. Julee’s grandmother, to give some “Ancestral” context, was born into captivity at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, in 1889, and as a young child she and other children would listen to Geronimo tell them stories. Part of the heritage she passed on to Julee was making soap the frontier way –with hardwood and lard - simple, clean, effective.
That model has served Julee well over the years as she developed her own brand of healthy body care products. Some of those products include soaps that don’t exacerbate eczema, lotions that moisturize the skin but doesn’t leave it sticky, and Herbal Aloe Cream which was Julee’s substitute for a (not so clean) product touted for eczema and psoriasis treatment. Today her Herbal Aloe Cream is so highly sought after that it usually sells out shortly after she makes a batch.
Julee started Ancestral Herbals nearly a decade ago in an effort to help people who had some of the same problems and concerns related to their skin care products. Julee didn’t start selling her products at farmers markets until 2015, but since then there has been no looking back. If you are interested in learning more about Julee’s healthy skin care products, stop by her booth at the west end of the Sierra Vista Farmers Market on Thursday. Julee is a wealth of knowledge and she loves helping people find clean solutions for their daily body care needs.
This Week at the Market
Fruit and vegetable season is in full swing at the market. Our vendors have tomatoes that have a rich earthy flavor you won’t find at the super market. They also have squash, zucchini, carrots, okra, beans, apricots, lettuce, garlic, onions, peaches, plums, and more than I have space to name here. We also have a variety of healthy snacks, natural range fed meat, a great variety of on-the-go-food vendors for lunch, and of course our great artisans who bring you beautiful and useful things for your home.
For a full list of our vendors and their products please see our weekly newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmakets.com. If you’d like our full newsletter delivered directly to your inbox each week, be sure to subscribe in the yellow bar at the top of website.
We hope you’ll come grow with us! See you at the market this week.