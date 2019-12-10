Beans, Breads, and Oranges
This week we are happy to let you know that two of our long time vendors will be back. Irma Estrada with Estrada citrus will have her freshly picked Phoenix oranges, tangerines, and grapefruit. She’ll be bagging them for you at the market. So if you are looking for oranges to make some fresh squeezed orange juice or just some sweat citrus to snack on, be sure to stop by Irma’s booth and welcome her back.
Also returning this week will be Aaron Cardona with Arevalos Farms. Just in time for the holidays, Arevalos Farms will have their dry bean Frijol Mechudo. They’ll also be bringing butternut, acorn and spaghetti squash, pie pumpkins, and salad greens. Arevalos Farms also carries frozen vegetable products like pumpkin puree, hominy, green chile and green chile posole. As a special bonus Arevalos Farms will have chile ristras and red chile products from Ochoa’s Farms. Don’t forget if you plan to make tamales this holiday season be sure to order your non-gmo masa.
Baked Goods
If you are looking for some baked goods for the holidays, Celestial Breads will have fudge brownies, egg bakes and craisin white chocolate nut loaves. Katerina’s: It’s Original Greek will have Greek apple pie, almond butter cookies, Koulaonrakia (Greek cookie), Kataifi-shredded Fillo dough with walnuts, cinnamon, cloves, and drizzled honey. Dolce Amore will have fine Italian tiramisu, cakes, and cookies.
Fresh Milk and Greens
Golden Rule Dairy will bring their fresh milk, cream, and eggs. Sivonn will have fresh greens like bokchoi, chard, arugula, and collards. Hilltop Hydroponics will be bringing living lettuce, spring mix, arugula, watercress, bokchoi, endive, micro-greens, and tomatoes.
H
oliday Artisans
Remember all the month of December we invite additional artisan vendors to participate in the Sierra Vista Farmers Market. This week (to name a few) Greenstone Potttery & Crafts will be featuring their tree ornaments. Blue Oak Builders will be showcasing handmade bolt action pens made with Mexican Blue Oak, color changing bead jewelry, turquoise & silver jewelry, bottle night lights and artist license plates by Cheri. Patty & Alice will be bringing hostess aprons, kitchen towels, scrubbies, hand embroidered dish towels, and baby doll blankets. Miss Martha’s Embroidery will have her embroidery machine on hand at the market this week to personalize your items. Martha has tea towels, children’s aprons, adult aprons, fuzzy baby blankets and home décor items.
For a full list of all our vendors and their products please see our weekly newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com Hope to see you all at the market this Thursday in Veterans Memorial Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.