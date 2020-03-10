Rain or shine
This has been one of the wettest winters and spring in Cochise County that I remember in nearly two decades. This weekend we saw another 1.75” out here in Hereford and it looks like more is on the way by the middle of the week. That brings me to this week’s update. According to the National Weather Service there is an 80% chance of rain this Thursday. Now we’ve had some crazy weather this winter so it could be sunny and warm but as it stands right now there is a good chance of rain for this week’s farmers market.
That being said, for those die-hard vendors and customers, we will still be having a market this week. If it is raining, we will be setting up in the parking lot. If it looks like the weather service got it wrong and it is sunny, we will be in our regular location.
So, if it is raining and you are an adventurous soul, we will be there for you along with some of our vendors. Hope to see you this week on Thursday in Veteran’s Memorial Park between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., come rain or shine.
Submitted by William Struse