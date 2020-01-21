This week the market weather forecast calls for a balmy day with lots of sunshine. If you need a few minutes to stretch your legs in the middle of the week, come-on out and grab a bite for lunch at one of our food vendors. Our new location in the Veteran’s Memorial Park provides plenty of accessible parking, so you won’t waste time looking for a parking spot. Each week Big Woody’s, Toy’s Egg Rolls, Lazy JK Ranch, Lasagna and More, Celestial Breads, and Tortilleria Arevalo bring you their unique culinary goodness to enjoy.
For dessert you’ll find authentic Greek pastries from, Katerina’s It’s Orignal Greek or one of Dolce Amore’s fine Italian delicacies. Roger with Sweet Arizona can satisfy your sweet tooth with Toffee, Brittle, and Fudge. If you have a craving for something different, David with Incredible Snacks probably has what you are looking for and he offers free samples for you to try.
So this week we invite you to visit one of Sierra Vista’s most popular community events. Grab a friend and meet up for a cup of coffee, a snack, or meal. Enjoy that wonderful Arizona sunshine and the companionship of your friends and neighbors. Explore the booths of our eclectic vendors or just sit and enjoy the music and beautiful scenery of Veterans Memorial Mark.
For a full listing of all our vendors and the products they’ll be bringing this week please see our handy categorized list in this week’s newsletter. If you didn’t know, our newsletter now provides you with links for many of our vendors. So if you have any questions, special orders, or would just like to know more about your favorite vendor, now that information is just a click away at: www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com
Hope to see you all at the market this Thursday between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park.