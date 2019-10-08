Mesquite Milling on the 17th
Baja Arizona Sustainable Agriculture (BASA) will be having their annual mesquite milling at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market on Thursday the 17th of October. For those of you who have been harvesting and drying your mesquite beans, this will be your chance to have BASA hammer mill your beans into baking flour.
For those who don’t know, Mesquite bean flour is gluten-free and low on the glycemic index. It’s great for those with Type 2 diabetes because it can help keep blood sugar regulated. Mesquite flour is also very nutritious with generous amounts of lysine, manganese, potassium, zinc, and iron.
Please note that BASA will not grind your beans if they don’t meet very specific criteria. Please see our Sierra Vista Farmers Market newsletter and Christie Brown’s (of BASA) article this week for all the pertinent details.
Fall Festival
If you haven’t heard about it yet, Arevalos Farms will be hosting their annual Fall Festival on October 19 between 10am-5pm. It’s a great adventure that will get you out of the house for some old fashion family fun. They’ll have live music, a pumpkin patch (for you to pick your own pumpkin), an 11 acre corn maze, hay rides, and a GIANT pumpkin catapult. Of course there will be great food, drinks and treats! For more information please see the flyer in this week’s Sierra Vista Farmers Market Newsletter.
Making the Sierra Vista Farmers Market More Accessible
We have been listening to your suggestions and next week we will be announcing some exciting changes to the Sierra Vista Farmers Market that we believe will solve some of the traffic congestion and accessibility issues that we are experiencing due to the growth of the market. Be sure to see next week’s article for all the details.
This Week at the Market
If you can’t make it out to the Arevalo’s Fall Festival, don’t worry they will be at Thursday’s farmers market with their pumpkins. Horton Farms will also have pumpkins for you to choose from as well. Hopefully — Love, Peace, and Smoked Cheese will be back this week with a great assortment of smoky cheese for you to try. As always, we’ll also have delicious baked goods, fresh milk & cream, fruits, meats, nuts, arts, and crafts for you to enjoy. For a full list of all our vendors and all the amazing fresh variety that they will be bringing, please see this week’s newsletter at: www.SierraVista FarmersMarketS.com
Hope to see you all at the market this Thursday between 10am – 2pm at Veterans Memorial Park. We invite you to — Come grow with us!
Submitted by William Struse