“Bingo!” rang out at Huachuca City School Friday evening as kids and parents teamed up for a math bingo competition.

The after-school program is designed to give kids a fun learning activity while enjoying pizza and opportunities to win prizes. Between parents and kids, more than 60 people attended the school’s first-ever math bingo night.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?