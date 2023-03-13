“Bingo!” rang out at Huachuca City School Friday evening as kids and parents teamed up for a math bingo competition.
The after-school program is designed to give kids a fun learning activity while enjoying pizza and opportunities to win prizes. Between parents and kids, more than 60 people attended the school’s first-ever math bingo night.
“I think this is a great teaching event for the kids,” said David Gonzalez whose children are students at Huachuca City School. “It gives them an after-school activity where they can work on math skills and mingle with their friends.”
Title 1 helped fund the event and the school’s math committee organized it.
“The math committee is a group of teachers who volunteer their time to do what is needed to improve math scores,” said Principal Kevin Beaman. “We’re trying to create activities that parents can do at home to make learning fun for the students.”
The Bingo caller read basic arithmetic problems that the students attempted to solve. They were tasked with figuring out addition, subtraction, division and multiplication problems, then checked to see if the answer appeared on their Bingo card. Parents could help kids solve the problems if they needed a little support.
While students were encouraged to do the math without assistance, they were allowed to use calculators or phones to solve problems and check their answers.
Pizzas were donated by Peter Piper and Vinny’s New York Pizza restaurants.
“This is a Title 1 program that brings families together for a learning activity while showing the community that we care about the children,” said Maggie Snell, the Huachuca City School Title 1 interventionist.
Working together on solving math problems, Erin Saari and her daughter Elli, a first-grader, were slowly filling up their first bingo card.
“I’m glad the school organized this activity for families and kids,” Erin said. “It’s a good learning activity and the kids are having fun.”
Eight bingo games were played, with 10-year-old Wyatt Trezise, a fourth-grader, winning the evening's first bingo round.
