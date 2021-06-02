SIERRA VISTA — Current Sierra Vista Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray wants to become the city's next mayor.
Gray, a veteran city council member who joined the panel in 2013 and was appointed mayor pro tem three years ago by Mayor Rick Mueller, said Wednesday that she has begun the arduous task of collecting the signatures needed so that she can be placed on the ballot.
"I'm in signature-collecting mode," she said Wednesday after announcing her bid on social media. "I have until July 11 (2022) to collect 697 signatures."
Gray said she is excited to announce her intentions and said being mayor is a "longtime dream."
A native of Mississippi, Gray, her husband Thomas and their son Malachi moved to Sierra Vista in 2001 after her husband was stationed at Fort Huachuca.
"For the first three years we were here, I wanted to move away," Gray said with a chuckle. "But then we started getting more involved with the community and I don't ever want to leave."
Once she collects the required signatures in July 2022, Gray said she must resign from the City Council so she can run for mayor.
The election is in November 2022.
"Running for mayor is the best way I know how to give back to Sierra Vista," Gray added.