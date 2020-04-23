SIERRA VISTA — Herald/Review Media named Andrew Paxton as its new managing editor on April 21. After studying journalism at Pima Community College and the University of Arizona, Paxton worked at the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun as an assistant editor for a year before moving to Sierra Vista as the city editor for the Herald/Review in May 2019.
The Herald/Review asked him what he hopes to accomplish in his new role and what he wants to bring to the community.
Herald/Review: What made you want to become a journalist?
Andrew Paxton: In some ways, I think I was always meant to be a journalist. From a young age, I have enjoyed learning new things, talking with people and sharing their stories with others. As I grew older and started to understand the importance of a free press in our society, I knew that journalism was something that I wanted to practice.
Helping keep the community informed of important issues that will impact their lives and livelihoods is something that I take extremely seriously. Whether it is keeping tabs on local government, conducting deep-dive investigations into complex issues or simply covering local events, athletes and people of interest, my commitment to bringing news and information the community needs is unwavering.
HR: What made you want to join the Herald/Review team?
AP: Being part of the Herald/Review team presents opportunities that are unavailable in most other places. This news organization is the primary source of information for several communities; the papers and TV stations in Tucson or Phoenix aren’t covering our local school board meetings or hometown heroes. If we aren’t reporting on something in the area, there’s a good chance people will never know about it. That presents a big challenge, but also a chance to serve these communities in a way no one else can.
Being so close to the U.S.-Mexico border, having a large and crucial military base in our backyard, and having several cities, towns and other areas that all require news coverage is a large responsibility, but also presents the ability to showcase the people and places that make these areas unique.
I also love working for a small town paper with a staff that is more like family than coworkers. I couldn’t envision myself working for a huge corporate conglomerate owned by a hedge fund or foreign billionaire. Ever since I interned for the Sierra Vista Herald in 2016, I have felt at home as part of this team. I would much rather work at a newspaper where folks feel free to call up or walk in and talk with the editor (during non-pandemic times, of course) than be a faceless cog in a machine.
HR: What do you like most about Cochise County?
AP: Where to begin? As a Tucson native, I have always been at home in Southern Arizona, but Cochise County feels like an oasis in the desert to me. Cooler temperatures during the summer, less traffic and crime, and overall friendlier people have been just a few of the positive experiences I can think of.
Also, the individual identities of each community is something that I enjoy. Where else can you explore mining towns, artist enclaves, scenic landscapes and so much more all within one county? The past history and potential future of the area are both captivating and exciting far beyond the potential implications for journalism.
HR: What are your goals for the paper?
AP: The most immediate goal is to continue serving as a primary source of news, information and entertainment for the communities we are a part of. As the coronavirus pandemic and associated shutdowns continue to impact our friends, family and neighbors, the newspaper must be a source people can turn to, while also showcasing the good taking place along with the difficult news we must report.
In the long term, I hope to expand the reach and depth of our coverage to tell the stories we may have missed in the past, and explore new ways to deliver what our audience wants and deserves. We cannot simply be a public relations tool, but must ask tough questions, speak truth to power and hold people and organizations accountable for their actions or inactions. The Herald/Review must also be reflective of, and responsive to, those that have entrusted us to be their local source of news.
HR: What do you like to do in your (limited) free time?
AP: When I’m not working, I’m usually at home with my wife and mother, watching a sci-fi movie or an anime. I’m almost always reading news, even when I’m not on the clock, usually while listening to some ‘90s grunge or punk rock. Online video games also consume an outsized amount of my time, although my 10-hour gaming sessions have been significantly reduced since taking on the managing editor role.