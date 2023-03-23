Mescal Movie Set

This is an example of one of the Old West buildings at the Mescal Movie Set.

In celebration of the 1980 western movie Tom Horn and its iconic star Steve McQueen, the Mescal Movie Set is hosting an event Saturday featuring highlights of famous scenes from the movie.

“Tom Horn is a classic western film about a legendary ex-army scout hired by ranchers to eliminate cattle rustlers,” said Mark Sankey, the Mescal Movie Set director of media and marketing. “The film starred Steve McQueen, was filmed at the Mescal Movie Set and was the last western McQueen made.”

