In celebration of the 1980 western movie Tom Horn and its iconic star Steve McQueen, the Mescal Movie Set is hosting an event Saturday featuring highlights of famous scenes from the movie.
“Tom Horn is a classic western film about a legendary ex-army scout hired by ranchers to eliminate cattle rustlers,” said Mark Sankey, the Mescal Movie Set director of media and marketing. “The film starred Steve McQueen, was filmed at the Mescal Movie Set and was the last western McQueen made.”
Guests will receive a commemorative poster and will be able to meet two of the film’s cast members: Jack Wester, who played the deputy sheriff in Tom Horn’s escape scene and Cliff Owners, the young messenger boy in a cattle auction scene.
“We invite the public to come tour the set, learn about the movie Tom Horn and meet two of the movie’s cast members,” Sankey said.
Cost is $20 per ticket, kids 10 and under are free. The set’s historical tours run on the hour at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, and 1 and 2 p.m. Event proceeds benefit the Mescal Movie Set’s renovation efforts and for an educational class trip for St. David Middle School.
