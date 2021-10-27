SIERRA VISTA — While the topic of mesquite trees often brings a hotly contested debate over whether the plants are a benefit or a nuisance, there’s no disputing the high-quality flour being produced locally from their seeds.
The Baja Arizona Sustainable Agriculture (BASA) hosted its annual milling event at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market on Oct. 21. Mesquite pods collected from mesquite trees were brought in from the public where the beans were harvested into flour by a large milling machine.
Mesquite Coordinator BJ Searcy, started milling mesquite beans around 2005. The mill brought to the farmers market was purchased in 2010 due to business popularity and high demand.
The process is simple: the mesquite pods brought in from the public are milled once collected from the trees. The milling process begins after the beans are sorted and checked for cleanliness.
It is then transformed into flour — completely gluten-free and organic. It also contains protein and is rich in a variety of minerals. Searcy described the flavors of the produced flour as being “nutty” and “sweet.”
BASA will host the milling once a year at both the Sierra Vista and Bisbee farmers markets. If there’s enough demand or if people forgot to bring their beans, Searcy said the business will occasionally host a makeup day for the beans to be milled at her home or another location.
Searcy said the taste of the pods and the quantity varies differently from tree to tree.
“Some of them taste ‘chalky’, some of them will be bitter. You don’t want those because you want good-tasting flour,” she said. “So you look for the ones that are sweet and taste flour-y.”
There are also contributing factors such as weather, climate and timing that all affect the end result product of the flour.
“Because they (the mesquite pods) have a tendency to collect moisture, we have to wait until it’s absolutely dry after the monsoons,” Searcy said.
The humidity in the air has to be at 20% or less. This will typically start around mid- to late-October.
Searcy also said it is important for the beans to be in an airtight place.
David Schaller, who attended the farmers market from Tucson, brought his mesquite beans to be milled — roughly 2 1/2 gallons. He has three mesquite trees on his property and will usually collect the pods before they fall from the branches to prevent mold buildup.
“My job is to get the beans so they’re presentable,” Schaller said.
Schaller said he placed the mesquite beans in the oven prior to arriving in Sierra Vista as a way of being able to dry and caramelize the beans. He said he uses the flour for muffins and pancakes.
The Sierra Vista Farmers Market is held every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park.