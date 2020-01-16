SIERRA VISTA — Autopsy results show that the driver of a vehicle who caused a deadly head-on collision on Highway 90 near Airport Road on Nov. 26, 2019, had a high level of methamphetamine in her blood at the time of the crash.
The driver who caused the collision, 40-year-old Whetstone resident Lisa Martinez, had been traveling south on Highway 90 near Airport Road when she crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling in a northbound lane. Both Martinez, and the other driver, 65-year-old Sierra Vista resident John Bolgen, died as a result of collision.
Sierra Vista Police Department accident reconstructionists estimate that both vehicles were traveling at about 60 mph at the time of the crash.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department