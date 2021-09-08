SIERRA VISTA — Folks, Milk Carton Theatre is back!
The enthusiasm rang in Buena High School’s “Little Theatre” last Friday with nearly 60 students and staff gathering to watch the debut performance of the improv show.
“Tuesdays and Thursdays, we meet up — either in the big theater (Klein Center for the Performing Arts) or the Little Theater to practice games and brush up our improv every now and then,” said Ally Doty, 16 and a junior at Buena. “During show weeks, we meet up every lunch period for the entire week, preparing the show, getting ‘who’s doing what’ down.”
The show occurs every first Friday of the month for 30 minutes during the lunch period, and includes five to seven skits based on audience interaction.
“We don’t really use props too much. The most we use is like a stool or a bench. Anything that’s sort of physical, we act it out— pantomime it,” said Jack Bush, 17, a senior at the school.
One of the improv exercises that was featured last Friday was POW, which stands for Place, Occupation and Weapon. The host (Doty) selects four fellow performers to participate in the skit, and sends three of them outside the theatre.
Then, the audience gets to select the Place, Occupation and Weapon that the four actors will have to incorporate via charades. The solo actor who remained in the theater acts out the audience-provided prompts while each of the three remaining actors take turns guessing the prompts.
Another improv exercise, “Improve Freeze,” has two actors participating in a free-form improv scene. The remaining actors have their backs to the audience and performers until one of the remaining performers yells out “freeze,” and taps out one of the actors in the scene — takes their place — and continues the scene.
“I don’t know why you insist on keeping boxes of mayonnaise under your bed,” said one actor during the performance, generating hearty laughs from the audience.
Buena High School Theater teacher Carrie Duerk said that since March 2020, the theater has been dark because of the Sierra Vista Unified School District’s transition to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said that the Milk Carton theater performances have been running since the 2012-13 school year.
“We weren’t able to do this for a year and a half,” said Duerk. “These guys are super refreshed. They’re new to this sort of acting and new to acting just generally.”
“I was doing this my freshman year, and then after getting quarantined, I couldn’t do it,” said Doty, who now leads the group as the host of the show. “As a senior actor in this, it’s nice seeing the new people and showing them the ropes and stuff.”
Amongst the veterans of the program is a selection of first time Milk Carton performers.
Skye Robinson, a senior at Buena, said that she attended the Milk Carton shows as a freshman and sophomore, and decided that this year would be the year she would join the show herself.
“I remember watching these shows freshman and sophomore year and I was just like ‘wow, these are hilarious,’” said Robinson, 17. “I remember I was talking to one of my friends who used to be in it back in sophomore year, and she said ‘you know what, you should join.’ And I was like ‘you know what, I think I just might’ — and so I did.”
Hazel Wendel, 16, said that it’s his first year participating in the improv program after receiving encouragement from his parents to join.
“I am enjoying it so much — it’s so much fun,” said Wendel, a junior at the school.
“I could say, without a doubt, I adore all of the Milk Carton kids we have on A-Team here,” said Doty. “They all just like, amazing.”